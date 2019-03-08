Law and Order: Lockport man charged with damaging ex-girlfriend's vehicle in Pembroke

Axel E. Antongiorgi-Colon, 32, of Prospect Street, Lockport, is charged with second-degree criminal mischief. On Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. on Main Road in Pembroke, the defendant allegedly damaged a vehicle in the parking lot of his ex-girlfriend's residence. He is due in Pembroke Town Court on March 21 to answer the charge. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Investigator Christopher Parker, assisted by Deputy David Moore.

Cynthia H. Owens, 43, of Rochester Street, Bergen, was arrested on March 4 on three separate outstanding bench warrants out of Batavia City Court. She was also charged with three separate counts of third-degree bail jumping. Owens was arraigned in city court then jailed with bail set at $5,000 cash or bond on each warrant. She was due back in city court on March 7. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis.

Nicole M. Albrecht, 35, Pleasant Street, Le Roy, is charged with petit larceny. She was arrested for allegedly stealing a television from Target at 1:27 p.m. on Feb. 8. She is due in Batavia Town Court at 1 p.m. on March 14 to answer the charge. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Investigator Christopher Parker.

Douglas Mitchell Smith, 39, of Tara Drive, High Point, N.C., is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree. Smith was arrested on a bench warrant out of Town of Alabama Court after he failed to answer a summons to appear in court Jan. 31 for allegedly operating a motor vehicle while his privilege was suspended in New York. He was arraigned on March 7 and sentenced to time served. He is to reappear in Alabama Town Court on Oct. 3 to pay his fines and surcharges. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Lute.

Zachary G. Garigen-Johnstone, 22, or Birch Circle, Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, running a red light, unregistered motor vehicle and uninspected motor vehicle. Garigen-Johnstone was stopped at 12:44 a.m. on East Main Street in Batavia for a traffic violation. Upon further investigation, he was allegedly found to have a grinder containing marijuana and a marijuana pipe. He was processed roadside and issued three traffic tickets. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court to answer the unlawful marijuana charge on March 26. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Jason Davis.

Joshua Patrick Johnson, 21, of Redfield Parkway, Batavia, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and a window tint violation. He was arrested following a traffic stop at 9:42 p.m. March 2 on Lewiston Road in Batavia. He was released on an appearance ticket and in due in Town of Batavia Court on March 18. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Meyer, assisted by Deputy Michael Lute.