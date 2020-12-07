Law and Order: Lockport Road man accused of driving while drug impaired, seriously injuring a person in a crash

Jason Allan Klinkbeil, 32, of Lockport Road, Alabama, is charged with: first-degree vehicular assault; felony driving while intoxicated -- drugs; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; reckless driving; failure to keep right; speed not reasonable and prudent; moving from lane unsafely; driving left of pavement markings; improper passing; failure to notify DMV of address change; and failure to change address on vehicle registration. Following an investigation into a motor-vehicle collision with injury at 8:48 p.m. Sept. 12 on Bliss Road in Oakfield, Klinkbeil was arrested. He allegedly drove a vehicle while he was impaired by drugs and caused serious physical injury to a passenger in another vehicle. Klinkbeil was released with appearance tickets and is due in Oakfield Town Court on Feb. 1. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.

Aaron Joseph Romani, 29, of Milestrip Road, Blasdell, is charged with driving while intoxicated -- drugs; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree; and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Romani was arrested Dec. 3 for an incident at 2:48 a.m. on Aug. 2 when he was found pulled to the side of the road on Byron Elba Road in Byron. He was allegedly driving while intoxicated by drug and in possession of methadone which was not prescribed to him. His driver's license was expired. He was issued appearance tickets returnable to Byron Town Court on Jan. 11. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Gauthier, assisted by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.

Renee Irene Brown, 40, of Harris Road, Waterport, is charged with petit larceny and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree. At 3:09 p.m. on Dec. 3, the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a call of a woman stealing items from the Crosby's convenience store in the Village of Elba, then fleeing in a vehicle southbound on Route 98. Deputies located the car in the Town of Batavia a short time later and conducted a traffic stop. Following an investigation, Brown was arrested. It is alleged that she possessed 72 packages of Starburst candy chews, 19 packages of Slim Jim meat snack sticks, and 14 packages of Jack Links Wild Snack Sticks XXL Original. Brown was also allegedly found driving while her license to do so was suspended. She was released with appearance tickets and is due in Elba Town Court on Dec. 23. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush.