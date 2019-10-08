Law and Order: Lockport woman accused of breaking concertgoer's jaw at Darien Lake

Lauren Yvette Smith, 20, of Strauss Road, Lockport, is charged with second-degree assault. At 6 p.m. on Oct. 6, Smith was arrested after an investigation of an assault complaint at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center during the Meek Mill and Future concert. She allegedly punched a female victim in the face and broke her jaw. Smith was arraigned in Darien Town Court then released on her own recognizance. She is due back in Darien Town Court on Oct. 17. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Erik Andre, assisted by Deputy Chamoun Nicholas.

Zachary V.D. Seeley, 22, of Lyman Road, Bergen, is charged with: Aggravated criminal contempt; aggravated family offense; and endangering the welfare of a child. On Oct. 6 at 9:24 p.m., following an investigation, Seeley was arrested. He allegedly violated a stay away order of protection and has previously been convicted of first-degree criminal contempt. During the incident at a motel on West Main Street Road in Batavia, Seeley allegedly threw a 16 oz. Dr. Pepper soda pop bottle at a child. Seeley was apprehended at a separate location and arraigned in Town of Batavia Court. He was put in jail on $5,000 cash bail or bond. He is due in Town of Batavia Court on Oct. 21. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Chamoun, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.