Law and Order: Lyon Street man accused of threatening to kill a person and burn down the house

John Michael Taggert, 38, of North Lyon Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Taggert was arrested on Lyon Street following a domestic incident at 9:58 p.m. Feb. 28 during which he allegedly threatened to kill a person and burn down a house. He was processed, transported to jail and arraigned at 10 a.m. the following morning in Batavia City Court. Taggert was released on his own recognizance and is due to return to city court this afternoon (March 4). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Connor Borchert.

John Charles Clark, 51, of Linden Road, Bethany, is charged with second-degree harassment. At 12:32 a.m. on March 3, Clark was arrested following an investigation. Clark is accused of shining a light in the victim's window on Linden Road in Bethany over a prolonged period of time and repeated period of time. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Bethany Town Court on March 17. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Chamoun, assisted by Sgt. John Baiocco.

Tammy L. Truax, 55, of Leicester, is charged with third-degree assault. The incident was reported at 10:02 p.m. on Dec. 10 on Woodrow Road in Batavia. Truax was arrested on a Batavia City Court warrant on Feb. 28 after being located by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. She was arraigned in city court and released on her own recognizance. She is due to return to city court at a later date.

Kevin M. McCoy, 53, no permanent address, is charged with criminal contempt in the second degree. Batavia Police Officer Peter Post arrested McCoy following a complaint at the Park Site Manor Apartments on East Main Street in Batavia at 10:53 a.m. on Feb. 28. McCoy was given an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on March 10. Officer Stephen Quider assisted in the case.

Jeanne M. Casper, 41, of Knowlesville Road, Oakfield, is charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right. On March 4, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies Jonathan Dimmig and Ryan Young responding to a property damage accident at 12:11 a.m. on Knowlesville in Alabama. The deputies made contact with the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle, who identified herself as Jeanne M. Casper, of Oakfield. She was arrested on the charges and is due in Alabama Town Court on March 11.