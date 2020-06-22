Law and Order: Maltby Road man arrested on warrant in grand larceny case

Judd Allen Farewell, 28, of Maltby Road, Oakfield, is charged with third-degree grand larceny. He was arrested June 16 on an arrest warrant out of Genesee County Court. He allegedly committed the crime he's charged with at 2:12 p.m. May 31 on Coe Avenue in Oakfield. He was arraigned and jailed without bail. He is due in county court on July 14. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon.

Marshawn Jamal Singletery, 38, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; criminal use of drug paraphernalia; driving while ability impaired by alcohol; registration display violation; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. Singletery was arrested at 4:50 p.m. on June 19 on Swan Street, Batavia, after a motor-vehicle stop for having no license plates. He was allegedly found to be under the influence at the time and refused Data Master testing at Genesee County Jail. He was issued an appearance ticket for July 29 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Mullen, assisted Deputy Ryan DeLong.

Hezekiah N. Burch, 18, of Hutchins Place, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct. At 10:20 p.m. on June 16, Batavia police responded to a report of a large fight in the area of State Street in Batavia. While investigating the incident, police arrested Burch after he allegedly "engaged in violent, tumultuous behavior towards another male." Burch was issued a computerized appearance ticket for Batavia City Court and he is due there on June 21. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Connor Borchert.

Andrew L. Kosiorek, 48, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct. At 10:20 p.m. on June 16, Batavia police responded to a report of a large fight in the area of State Street in Batavia. While investigating the incident, police arrested Kosiorek after he allegedly "engaged in violent, tumultuous behavior towards another male." Burch was issued "a hand written appearance ticket (65007)" for Batavia City Court and he is due there on June 21. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Connor Borchert.

Mark Leroy Farley 51, of Harvester Avenue, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. He was arrest at 3 p.m. on June 14 following a domestic incident at an apartment on Harvester Avenue. He was issued an appearance ticket and released from custody. Farley is due in Batavia City Court on July 21. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Austin Hedges, assisted by Officer Joshua Girvin.

Jzon Anthony Richardson Sr., 21, of Oak Street, Batavia, is charged with disorderly conduct. At about 10:20 p.m. on June 16, Richardson was arrested at the intersection of Hutchins Place and Lewis Place, in Batavia, following a physical and verbal dispute. He was issued an appearance ticket for Batavia City Court and is due there on July 21. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Connor Borchert, assisted by Officer Arick Perkins.