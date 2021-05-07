Law and Order: Man accused of beating people for not wearing face masks inside Flying J

Jeremy Sinclair Logan, 44, of Meadville Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, is charged with second-degree assault and third-degree assault, which are, respectively, a Class D felony and a Class A misdemeanor. He was arrested at 8:50 p.m. May 4 at the Flying J Travel Center on Alleghany Road in Pembroke after he allegedly struck two victims in the face and head multiple times, causing injuries to both victims, for not wearing face coverings inside the store. Logan was arraigned in Pembroke Town Court then released on his own recognizance because the crimes he's accused of committing are not qualifying offenses for bail. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack, assisted by Sgt. Jason Saile.

Connor Lee Andrews, 21, of Bacon Street, Le Roy, is charged with: operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs -- first offense; criminal possession of a controlled substance; vehicle operator leaving the scene of a property damage accident; and failure to keep right on a two-lane road. At 8:27 p.m. on May 3, a Genesee County Sheriff's deputy responded to Route 19 in the Town of Le Roy for a report of a hit-and-run accident. The vehicle was found on Bacon Street in the Village of Le Roy. He allegedly possessed methamphetamine and cocaine at the time of his arrest. Andrews was released with appearance tickets returnable to Le Roy Town Court on June 1. The caae was handled by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush.

John Willie Fore, 49, of Batavia (no address provided), was arrested at 9:28 p.m. on May 3 on Alexander Road in the Town of Batavia. It is alleged that he was driving while intoxicated -- first offense -- while having a BAC of .08 percent or more. He was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and is due to return there on May 13. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Heberlein, assisted by Deputy Kyle Krzemien.