Law and Order: Man accused of causing serious injuries after hitting victim in the face multiple times

Woodrow C. Horseman, 44, no permanent address, is charged with second-degree assault. Batavia Police Officer Peter Post arrested Horseman at 9:03 a.m. Dec. 9 on North Street, Batavia. It is alleged that Horseman struck another male in the face multiple times with his fists, causing serious physical injury to the victim. Horseman was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed without bail. He was due back in city court Dec. 17. Post was assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot in this case.

Alex Scott Dumbleton, 27, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with: endangering the welfare of a child; second-degree burglary -- illegal entry into a dwelling; first-degree criminal contempt -- violating an order of protection with physical contact; second-degree criminal contempt -- disobeying a court order; and criminal misdemeanor -- acting with intent to damage property. Dumbleton was arrested on the charges at 1:05 p.m. on Dec. 11 at an apartment on Pearl Street in Batavia. He was arraigned virtually in Batavia City Court and held in jail on unspecified bail. He was due back in city court Dec. 15. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Austin Hedges, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Blake R. Terry, 20, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with third-degree assault. He turned himself in at Batavia PD headquarters during the afternoon of Dec. 14 on an arrest warrant out of Batavia City Court that stemmed from a reported physical altercation Oct. 8 on Bank Street. He was arraigned virtually in city court and released on his own recognizance. Terry is due in city court on Feb. 2. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Alicia M. Lyons, 41, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with second-degree menacing. Lyons was arrested at 2:05 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Kwik Fill at Jackson and Ellicott streets after it was reported that she displayed a knife after an altercation with an employee. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 2. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Christopher A. Sewar, 34, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested after an investigation of an incident that occurred Dec. 4 wherein Sewar allegedly violated an order of protection. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on March 2. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Samuel Freeman, assisted by Officer John Gombos.

Dennis Paul Kiener, 49, of Hagen Avenue, North Tonawanda, is charged with: driving while intoxicated, with a BAC of .08 percent or greater; DWI; moving from lane unsafely; and speed not reasonable and prudent. Kiener was arrested at 3:48 a.m. on Dec. 19 on Sand Hill Road, Tonawanda Indian Reservation, following a single-vehicle accident. He was released on appearance tickets and is due in Alabama Town Court on Jan. 13. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack, assisted by Deputy Austin Heberlein.

Terry Michael Roth, 45, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with: driving while ability impaired by drugs; moving from lane unsafely; and expired vehicle inspection. He was arrested at 12:52 p.m. on Dec. 19 following an investigation into an accident that occurred at 5:06 p.m. on Oct. 30 on East Main Street in Batavia. Roth was issued uniform traffic tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 24. After his arrest, he was released on his own recognizance. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Dimmig, assisted by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush.

Craig James Alexander, 48, of Lewiston Road, Alabama, is charged with: driving while intoxicated, with a BAC of .08 percent or more; DWI; and moving from lane unsafely. Alexander was arrested at about 11 p.m. on Dec. 17 on Albion Road in Oakfield. He was arrested after a single-vehicle accident. He is due in Oakfield Town Court on Jan. 18. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Gauthier.

Matthew Metahan Osmancikli, 28, of South Lake Road, Pavilion, is charged with second-degree harassment. He was arrested at 2:45 a.m. on South Lake Road after an alleged physical altercation with another person. He was released with an appearance ticket to be in Pavilion Town Court on Jan. 5. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore.