Law and Order: Man accused of choking woman, then throwing 'a hissy fit' upon arrest

Isaac C. King (inset photo right), 34, no address provided, was arrested at 12:19 a.m. on May 1 following a domestic incident on Walnut Street where allegedly unlawfully entered a residence where and a woman and child lived. While inside, King is accused of choking the woman while the child was present. King then left the residence. When located by Batavia police, King allegedly resisted arrest, fell to the ground and feigned a medical issue. "King continued to be passive resistant and threw a hissy fit, crying and screaming, refusing to get in the back of a patrol car on his own accord." King is charged with: second-degree burglary -- entering a dwelling unlawfully; third-degree robbery; endangering the welfare of a child; criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation; and resisting arrest.

James J. Santiago Jr. (inset photo left), 41, no address provided, allegedly refused to leave the porch of an address on Washington Avenue in the City of Batavia and a physical altercation with the resident ensued. Santiago was arrested at 10:39 p.m. May 3 and and arraigned in Batavia City Court. He is charged with: third-degree assault; trespassing; second-degree menacing and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. He was subsequently put in Genesee County Jail without bail. In addition, he is a registered Level 2 sex offender who had an arrest warrant out of city court for failure to sign an address verification form, first offense, and failure to notify authorities of a change of address within 10 days, first offense. Santiago is scheduled to appear in Batavia City Court on June 2.

Aaron Michael Pawikowski, 60, of Sumner Road, Darien, is charged with failure to verify address withon 90 days -- with prior offense(s). At 1:20 p.m. on April 29, Pawlikowski -- a registered Level 3 sex offender with three prior felony convictions -- was arrested for failure to verify his address, which he is required to do every 90 days. He was taken to Genesee County Jail for fingerprints, arraigned in county court and put in jail due to his prior felony convictions. He is due back in county court on May 26. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Hoy, assisted by Deputy Travis DeMuth.

William Richard Kapelke, 39, of Main Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree contempt. The defendant was arrested at 11:28 a.m. on West Main Street Road, Batavia, for allegedly violating an order of protection by being at the residence of the protected party. He was issued an appearance ticket for Town of Batavia Court and is due there on May 27. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin McCarthy.

John Edward Sackett, 54, of County Line Road, Hamlin, is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- first offense; refusal to take a breath test; and moving from lane unsafely. At 10:45 p.m. on May 8, deputies responded to Route 19 in Bergen a motorcycle crash with injuries. It is alleged that Sackett was northbound and went off the east shoulder of the roadway, striking a road sign. Sackett was treated for his injuries at a hospital and released with appearance tickets. He is due in Bergen Town Court June 2. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.

Cheryl Figoura, 41, no address provided, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. May 1 and charged with petit larceny for allegedly stealing $800 from a coworker at a restaurant on East Main Street in Batavia where they worked. Figoura was issued an appearance ticket and released.



Zachary Russell Reed, 30, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Reed was arrested at 12:20 p.m. on April 26 on West Main Street Road for allegedly being involved in a physical altercation with another person. He was due in Town of Batavia Court on May 6. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin McCarthy, assisted by Sgt. John Baiocco.

Roger Kevin Brinkman, 57, of Main Road, Stafford, is charged with second-degree menacing. It is alleged that at 1 p.m. on May 6 Brinkman was involved in a property dispute about an air conditioner and during an altercation he displayed a knife and menaced the other parties involved. He is due in Oakfield Town Court on June 7. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. John Baiocco, assisted by Trooper Brackett Valleha Franz.

Andre Roberts, 28, no address provided, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. May 4 on three bench warrants and an arrest warrant -- all out of City of Batavia Court. He was taken into custody by the Rochester Police Department after being located by them during an unrelated matter. After arraignment in City of Batavia Court, Roberts was jailed on $20,000 bail, $40,000 bond, or $80,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in city court on May 20.