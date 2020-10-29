Law and Order: Man accused of driving wrong way on one-way street charged with pair of felony DWIs

Glennder J. Velez, 24, of Moulson Street, Rochester, is charged with: felony driving while intoxicated -- with a BAC greater than .08 percent; felony DWI -- common law; aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree; driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street; operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Velez was arrested at 8:14 p.m. on Oct. 23 on North Spruce Street in the city following a traffic stop. He was processed by Batavia police and is due in Batavia City Court on Jan. 6. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Cowen Mitchell, assisted by Officer Adam Tucker.

Joel Morales Cruz, 46, of Swan Street, Batavia is charged with: speeding; illegal turn signal -- made less than 100 feet from turn; failure to notify a change of home address; driving while intoxicated -- first offense; and operation of a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more. Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis stopped Morales Cruz for allegedly speeding on Oak Street in Batavia at 4:38 a.m. Oct. 25. He was put through field sobriety tests, resulting in his arrested. He was processed then released with an appearance ticket for Jan. 26 in Batavia City Court. Batavia Police Officer Connor Borchert assisted in the case.

Russell J. Hamilton, 30, of Myrtle Street, Le Roy, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal contempt on Oct. 26. The arrest follows an investigation of a violation of an order of protection that occurred at 1:19 p.m. on Oct. 21, when Hamilton allegedly sent the protected party a text message. He was released with an appearance ticket returnable to Batavia City Court on Jan. 26. Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson handled the case.

Donald V. Notaro Jr., 22, of Deumant Terrace, Tonawanda, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs -- first offense, and operating a motor vehicle with an inadequate headlight. Notaro was arrested after a traffic stop on East Main Street in Batavia at 11:45 p.m. on July 3. He was processed at Batavia Police Department and issued traffic tickets to be in Batavia City Court on Jan. 26. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Joshua Girvin.

Russell J. Hamilton, 30, of Myrtle Street, Le Roy, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. At 4:58 p.m. on Oct. 26, Hamilton was arrested after an investigation allegedly revealed he violated a stay away order of protection by being at the the protected person's home on Dellinger Avenue in Batavia. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in jail on $2,000 cash bail, $4,000 bond, or $8,000 partially secured bond. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer John Gombos, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Jamie L. Soto, 45, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt. Soto was arrested at 3:19 p.m. on Oct. 25 after an investigation revealed Soto violated a stay away order of protection by allegedly having physical contact with the protected party. Soto was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed without bail. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer John Gombos, assisted by Sgt. Dan Coffey.

Rosemary R. Waters, 34, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with having an unregistered motor vehicle and driving while ability impaired by drugs. Waters was arrested on Dellinger Avenue in the City of Batavia at 3:23 a.m. on Aug. 17. She is due in Batavia City Court on Jan. 20. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Samuel Freeman, assisted by Officer John Gombos.

Jose Garcia, 35, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was arrested after an investigation of an incident that occurred at 10:19 a.m. on Oct. 23 on South Main Street. Garcia is accused of kicking and damaging the front door of a residence. He was issued an appearance ticket then released. He is due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 10. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Brandon C. Dodd, 33, of Highland Park, Batavia, is accused of petit larceny. He was arrested Oct. 23 following an investigation of a larceny that occurred at 2:56 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Tops Friendly Market in Batavia. Dodd was released with an appearance ticket for Jan. 12 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker, assisted by Officer Freeman Samuel.