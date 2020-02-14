Law and Order: Man accused of filching from Walmart then attempting to pawn the loot

Thomas J. Leonard, 36, no permanent address, is charged with falsifying business records in the first degree, petit larceny, and conspiracy in the sixth degree. Leonard was arrested at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13 on an arrest warrant out of Town of Batavia Court. The warrant stems from an investigation into a larceny that occurred at Walmart. It is alleged that Leonard stole property from Walmart, then attempted to pawn the property at Pawn King Pawn Shop and falsified business records in the process. He was arraigned in Batavia Town Court, then released on his own recognizance. He is due to return to court on March 17. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien. The arrest was made by Deputy Erik Andre with the assistance of Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Christopher Michael Sims, 31, of Manhattan Avenue, Batavia, is charged with: driving while intoxicated, with a prior conviction within 10 years; parking on a highway; having an uninspected motor vehicle; and refusing to take a breath test. Sims was arrested at 5:46 a.m. this morning (Feb. 14) on Dubline Road in Bethany after a traffic complaint. It is alleged that Sims was driving a vehicle while intoxicated by alcohol after being found unresponsive parked in the roadway. He was processed at the jail and released on appearance tickets. He is due in Bethany Town Court on Feb. 25. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Travis DeMuth, assisted by Deputy Jordan Alejandro.

Kyle Christopher Madden, 26, of Lake Street Road, Le Roy, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Madden was arrested at 12:18 p.m. on Feb. 13 at an apartment on Lake Street Road in Le Roy during an investigation of an unrelated matter. He was released with an appearance ticket and is due in Le Roy Town Court on Feb. 20. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy Christopher Parker.