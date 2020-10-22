Law and Order: Man accused of first-degree rape in three counties involving same victim

Nicholas Brian Turnquist (inset photo left) 35, of Reading Road, West Falls, is charged with first-degree rape. Turnquist was arrested Oct. 21 after a multi-county investigation into a series of sex offenses involving one victim, according to the Sheriff's Office, that occurred at various locations in Genesee, Wyoming and Erie counties. These included an incident that allegedly occurred at 11 p.m. Aug. 23 on Alleghany Road in Darien. He was arraigned virtually in Darien Town Court, then returned to Wyoming County Jail where he is being held without bail on related charges. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Investigator Howard Carlson.

Thomas Frederick Rudolph, 29, of Maple Road, Basom, is charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to signal. On Oct. 22 at 12:43 a.m., Rudolph was arrested after a traffic stop on Reynolds Road in the Town of Darien. Rudolph was released on an appearance ticket an is due to appear in Darien Town Court on Nov. 17. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jordan Alejandro, assisted by Deputy David Moore.

Aurello Aragon-Figueroa, 41, of Chapel Road, Byron, is charged with third-degree grand larceny, a Class D felony, and offering a false instrument for filing, a Class E felony. He was arrested Oct. 21 after allegedly not reporting income that he was earning and filing applications, starting on Aug. 1, 2014, that were used to determine eligibility for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits without citing that income. As a result, it is alleged he received $9,321 in SNAP benefits that he was not entitled to. The case was investigated by Genesee County Department of Social Services Investigator Robert Riggi, and the arrest was made by Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello.