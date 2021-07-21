Law and Order: Man accused of first-degree rape on Jackson Street a dozen years ago

Editrudis Zavala-Palacio, 52, is accused of first-degree rape with forcible compulsion stemming from an incident which occurred in 2009 at an upper apartment in the first block of Jackson Street in the City of Batavia. He was arrested this month on July 7 at 5:30 p.m. and arraigned in Batavia City Court. He was put in jail on $200,000 cash, $400,000 bond, or $400,000 partially secured bond. No upcoming court date cited. No information provided about the investigator(s).

Shacerie Rivera, 24, was arrested at July 14 on Liberty Street in Batavia and charged with second-degree criminal assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. It is alleged that at 10:23 p.m. July 13 that she cut a person in the arm with a knife; then she is accused of interfering with police as they attempted to take another person into custody. Rivera was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released under the supervision of Genesee Justice. Rivera is due back in court on Aug. 11.

Marquele Tomlin, 30, is charged with second-degree reckless endangerment after a lengthy investigation into a report of an armed robbery at 1 a.m. May 30 on East Avenue in Batavia during which Tomlin was shot. The investigation began about 2:45 the same morning when members of the Batavia Police Department were dispatched to UMMC for a report of a victim with a gunshot wound to the hand. Tomlin stated that he had been shot during a robbery earlier in the night while walking on East Avenue, somewhere between Vine and Elm streets. Police officers, detectives and a canine scoured the area, but were unable to located any evidence of a crime scene. Several other areas of interest through the city were also checked with negative results. Detective Jason Ivison watched hours of security footage and interviewed dozens of people during the course of the investigation. Tomlin is accused of operating a vehicle with a loaded and unholstered firearm on his lap in reckless manner, which caused the firearm to discharge. According to the police report, Tomlin shot himself in the hand and the bullet exited the vehicle in the area of East Avenue and Batavia Middle School, causing a substantial risk of serious physical injury or death to another person. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court July 27. There is an ongoing investigation into the vehicle Tomlin was operating that night and a vehicle of interest has been identified. If anyone has information relating to this case, please call Detective Ivison at (585) 345-6312 or through the confidential tip line at www.bataviapolice.org.

Melanie Marrero, 20, is charged with obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree and second-degree harassment. At 10:31 p.m. July 13 on Liberty Street, Marrero was arrested after a complaint that she failed to comply with officer commands, physically resisted arrest and spit on police officers. She was issued an appearance ticket for July 20 in Batavia City Court then released.

Donald Ernest Yott Jr., 32, of Alexander Road, Alexander, is charged with: criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree -- high-capacity ammunition feeding devices; a second count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree -- an assault weapon; and criminal possession of a firearm. On July 20 at 4:20 p.m. Yott was arrested on the charges and arraigned in Alexander Town Court. The charges stem from a search warrant executed by the Genesee County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 6. Yott was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court Sept. 14. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Diehl, assisted by Deputy Andrew Mullen.

Eric Doleman, 51, and Amanda Bowles (no age provided) were arrested and charged with petit larceny. It is alleged that at 9:37 a.m. on July 14 that they took eight pocket knives from a convenience store on East Main Street in Batavia. They are accused of fleeing on foot and were sussequently taken into custody at a separate location. Both were issued appearance tickets and are due in Batavia City Court for arraignment Aug. 3.

Antonio Goodson, 31, is charged with petit larceny. On July 12 at 12:18 p.m., Goodson was arrested for stealing two 30-packs of Budweiser beer from Save-A-Lot in Batavia. He was released on an appearance ticket and was due in Batavia City Court on July 20.

Cynthia M. Gosier, 36, of Maple Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. After an investigation, Gosier was arrested July 17 on suspicion of shoplifting from Walmart. She was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Town of Batavia Court on Aug. 17. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jenna Ferrando, assisted by Deputy Travis DeMuth.

Nicholas O'Connor, 30, is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree. At 11:04 p.m. on July 4, he was arrested for allegedly keeping a vehicle beyond the time frame agreed upon with the owner. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court July 27.