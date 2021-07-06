Law and Order: Man accused of forcible rape of a person on Hutchins Place in front of four children

Jason Armstrong, 48, is charged with: two counts of first-degree rape; two counts of endangering the welfare of a child; and one count of second-degree strangulation. He was arrested at 12:34 a.m. June 28 after an investigation of an incident at 12:18 a.m. that morning on Hutchins Place. He is accused of forcibly raping a person in front of their children. He was arraigned later that morning in Batavia City Court and put in Genesee County Jail without bail.

Melton Chisom, 46, was arrested at 3 a.m. June 24 on Maple Street in the City of Batavia. Chisom is charged with: second-degreed assault; criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; and second-degree menacing. The charges stem from an incident June 24 in which it is alleged that Chisom engaged in a physical altercation with another person and held a knife to the victim's face, causing injury which required stitches. Chisom was processed at BPD, arraigned in city court and put in jail with no bail. The defendant is due back in court on July 21.

Dawn Orlando, 51, was arrested at noon on Feb. 1 on Wood Street in Batavia. She is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and criminal obstruction of the breathing of a person less than 17 years old by putting pressure on the person's neck. After arraignment in Batavia City Court, she was released on her own recogniznce. She is due back in court on Aug. 5.

Brandon Dodd, 34, was arrested June 15 after an investigation alleging he violated a stay away order of protection by being on the protected party's property at 3:44 a.m. June 14 and entering a secured garage. Following his arraignment in Batavia City Court on third-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal contempt, he was put in Genesee County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail; $5,000 bond or $7,500 partially secured bond.

Brandon Dodd, 34, was arrested on June 26 and charged with petit larceny. It's alleged that he stole a bicycle from a residence on Highland Park at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday, June 22. Dodd was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court July 6.

Brandon Dodd, 34, was arrested June 26 by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post for petit larceny. It is alleged that Dodd stole alcoholic beverages from a local business at 8:23 p.m. June 23 on Lewiston Road. He was issued an appearance ticket for Batavia City Court and is due there July 6.

Brandon Dodd, 34, was arrested at 10:24 p.m. on June 29 following an investigation into an incident that alleges he violated a stay away order of protection. He is accused of being in the home of the protected parties while they were inside the residence. Dodd was arraigned in Batavia City Court and bail was set at $10,000 cash, or $20,000 bond, or $40,000 partially secured bond.

Sabrena Randall, 45, was arrested on a City of Batavia Court bench warrant on June 25. It stems from an unspecified incident on Sept. 22 on West Main Street. Randall was arraigned in Batavia City Court and held on $1,000 cash, $2,000 bond, $5,000 partially secured. She is scheduled to return to court on July 26. She was also arrested June 25 on a second warrant, given the same bail options and return date for a second unspecified incident.

Phillip Heale, 42, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. June 23 on Linwood Avenue in Batavia. He is charged with second-degree criminal trespass. It is alleged that he illegally entered a vacant residence on Linwood Avenue. Heale was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court July 26.

Thomas Tacito, 61, was arrested for second-degree criminal comtempt after a verbal dispute. The victim has a full stay away order of protection against him and the victim alleges Tacito engaged in a verbal argument with him at 4 p.m. June 27 on North Spruce Street in the city.

Donovan Johnson is charged with: third-degree criminal mischief; criminal mischief in the fourth degree; endangering the welfare of a child; third-degree mischief; and second-degree harassment. On June 24, Batavia police arrested Johnson after responding at 11:41 p.m. to a Hutchins Street address for the report of an incident in which Johnson allegedly caused damage to the walls and some property belonging to the victim while in the presence of four individuals under the age of 18. Johnson was held at the Genesee County Jail until his arraignment in Batavia City Court at 11:01 a.m. Johnson was released on his own recognizance with a return date of Aug. 19.

Christopher Wiegman, 32, is charged with: four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree -- all stemming from a traffic stop at 10:30 a.m. April 4 on East Avenue in Batavia. He subsequently had two arrest warrants and turned himself in on those on an unspecified date. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed without bail pending his next court appearance Aug. 5.

Stephanie Peterson, 43, was arrested at 9:58 p.m. Nov. 22 on Clinton Street and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree. She was also given an appearance ticket for the charge and is due in Batavia City Court on July 21.

Reanne Reed, 26, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; DWI with a BAC of .08 percent or more; speeding; open container of alcohol in vehicle. Reed was arrested after a traffic stop for speeding on Bogue Avenue at 8:57 p.m. on June 28. She was released with tickets and is due in Batavia City Court July 13.

Wendy Henry, 36, was arrested June 29 on a bench warrant for alleged failure to appear in Batavia City Court court regarding an incident that occurred at 5:37 a.m. Jan. 26. Henry was released with an appearance ticket to be in court on July 14th.

Michael Jackson Jr., 40, was arrested July 1 on a warrant out of Batavia City Court. He had previously been issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny and a warrant was issued for failing to appear in court as required. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court, held on $100 bail and is due in city court July 29.