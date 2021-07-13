Law and Order: Man accused of holding Oakfield woman against her will and strangling her

Wade Jared Murphy, 48, of Francher Road, Clarendon, is charged with: second-degree strangulation; first-degree unlawful imprisonment; and third-degree assault. At 5:35 p.m. on July 12, Genesee County Sheriff's Deputies responded to Sunset Parkway in the Town of Oakfield for a reported physical altercation. After an investigation, Murphy was arrested. The parolee allegedly held a female against her will and strangled her. He was arraigned in Oakfield Town Court and put in GC Jail without bail. Murphy is due in GC Court at a later date, unspecified. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Erik Andre, assisted by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.

Mathew W. Ianiro, 26, of Le Roy, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; reckless driving; speeding over 55 mph; operation in violation of conditional license; consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle; and consumption of cannabis in a motor vehicle. A traffic complaint led to Ianiro's arrest on July 9 in the Town of Warsaw. It is alleged he had been forcing other vehicles off the roadway. Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an erratically driven vehicle that had just entered Route 19 in the Town of Covington. Deputies intercepted the vehicle on Saltvale Road at Burke Hill Road in Warsaw. Following a traffic stop, Ianiro was found to be the operator and sole occupant. He was also allegedly found to have open bottles of liquor and concentrated cannabis inside his vehicle and it is alleged he exhibited signs of alcohol impairment. The driver was also found to have a NYS Conditional Driver's License from 2020 that was suspended for driving while ability impaired by alcohol. It is alleged he performed poorly on field sobriety tests and he was taken into custody when his vehicle was towed from the scene. He was transported to the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office for a chemical breath analysis. He was arraigned in Warsaw Town Court and his driver's license was suspended. Ianiro was released on his own recognizance in compliance with NYS Bail Reform. The defendant is due back in Warsaw court July 26.

Parker E. Payton, 22, of Pavilion, was arrested July 8 after a traffic stop on Wallace Road in the Town of Covington for having a revoked driver's license. Deputies familiar with Payton stopped him after observing him driving. He has two active revocations and two active suspensions, one of them a revocation due to a conviction for driving while ability impaired by drugs. Payton was arrested roadside and issued an appearance ticket for the charges of: aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree; aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree; and unlicensed operation. Payton is due in Town of Covington Court July 26.