Law and Order: Man accused of injuring hands by slamming door one time, kicking door shut another

Robin S. Brooks, 58, of Hutchins Place, Batavia, (inset photo right) is charged with third-degree assault. The defendant was arrested after an investigation of an incident at 7:30 p.m. July 17 on Hutchins Place in which Brooks allegedly broke someone's hand by slamming it in a door. Brooks was arraigned at 12:15 p.m. July 31 in Batavia City Court and was due to return to court on Aug. 5. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Samuel Freeman, assisted by Officer Arick Perkins.

Robin S. Brooks, 58, of Hutchins Place, Batavia, is charged with second-degree assault. The defendant was arrested after an investigation of an incident at 8 p.m. July 27 on Hutchins Place in which Brooks allegedly kicked a door shut on a female's hand, causing serious physical injury. Brooks was arraigned at 9:30 a.m. July 31 in Batavia City Court and jailed on $2,500 cash bail or $10,000 bond. Brooks was due to return to city court on Aug. 5. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Samuel Freeman.

David P. Grossman Sr., 37, of Maple Street, Batavia, (below left inset photo) is charged with second-degree harassment. He was arrested at 8:32 p.m. Aug. 3 on Maple Street after a harassment complaint that alleges he struck two different males during an altercation. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released with a return date of Aug. 19. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

David P. Grossman Sr., 37, of Maple Street, Batavia, is charged with: fourth-degree criminal mischief; third-degree criminal mischief; second-degree burglary -- a dwelling; endangering the welfare of a child; and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree. Grossman was arrested at 2:46 a.m. on Aug. 4 on Highland Park in Batavia after he allegedly broke into a house, threatened the resident inside and damaged property. After his arrest, he allegedly kicked and damaged a patrol car, for which he is also charged. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed without bail. He is due to appear in court again on an unspecified date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jordan McGinnis, assisted by Officer Arick Perkins.

Paul James Feitshans, 22, Siehl Road, Akron, is charged with: endangering the welfare of a child; harassment; and criminal obstruction of breathing. Feitshans was arrested at 5:59 p.m. Aug. 5 following the investigation of a disturbance on Coe Avenue in the Village of Oakfield. He allegedly struck a person and obstructed their breathing while in the presence of a child. He was arraigned in Genesee County Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due in court at a later date (unspecified). The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon, assisted by Mathew Clor.

Isaac J. Floyd Jr., 56, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, menacing in the second degree, and obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree. Floyd was arrested after an investigation into a disturbance that occurred at 7:07 p.m. July 26 on State Street. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in jail (bail status not provided). He is due back in court Aug. 27. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Wesley Rissinger.

William J. Hixenbaugh, 30, of School Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree and criminal contempt in the second degree. He was arrested Aug. 1 after an investigation of a domestic incident July 29 on School Street. It is alleged he damaged another person's property. He was released with an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 3. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Adam Tucker.

Janice Lynn McGuire, 46, of Galloway Road, Batavia, is charged with: driving while intoxicated, first offense; operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more, first offense; speed not reasonable under special hazard; moving from lane unsafely; consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway; and failure to notify the DMV of an address change within 10 days. After a personal injury accident on Cleveland Road in Pembroke at 9:28 p.m. on Aug. 5, McGuire was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated. She was released with appearance tickets and is due in Pembroke Town Court on Sept. 17. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Deputy Matthew Clor.