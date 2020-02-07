Law and Order: Man accused of kicking door and damaging property on Tinkham Road in Darien

Donald Eugene Missel, 69, of Mill Road, West Seneca, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. At 4:48 p.m. on Feb. 6, Missel allegedly kicked a door and caused damage to a person's property in the 10000 block of Tinkham Road in Darien. Missel was arraigned in Darien Town Court at 10:25 that evening and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in Darien Town Court on Feb. 11. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Dimmig, assisted by Deputy Mathew Clor.

Travis George Hawley, 28, of Willow Street, Rochester, is charged with: operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more; driving while intoxicated; being an unlicensed driver; and moving from lane unsafely. At 7:51 a.m. on Feb. 1, the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a car vs. pole accident on Bloomingdale Road in the Town of Alabama. An investigation at the scene allegedly determined that Hawley was driving while intoxicated. He was issued appearance tickets returnable to Town of Alabama Court on Feb. 26. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin McCarthy, assisted by Deputy Travis DeMuth.

Tonya Weber Jackson, 35, of Liberty Street, Batavia, was arrested on a bench warrant out of Batavia City Court on Feb. 2. She was located at a residence on East Avenue in Batavia and arraigned in city court on Feb. 6. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Adam Tucker.

Orin Ardell Dinkins, 47, of Glenville Drive, Rochester, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. Dinkins was arrested following a traffic stop at 1:41 p.m. Feb. 5 on Oak Street in Batavia. He was issued appearance tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 25. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Erik Andre.