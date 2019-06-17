Law and Order: Man accused of punching woman in the nose, pushing her down after argument on Fargo Road

Edward James Leddick, 23, of Cheektowaga, is charged with second-degree harassement. At 12:39 a.m. on June 17 Leddick was arrested following an argument on Fargo Road in the Town of Darien. It is alleged that during the arugment, Leddick struck a female in the nose and pushed her to the ground. He was issued an appearance ticket for Town of Darien Court on July 7. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Heberlein.

Eric Duda, 46, of Prestige Crossing, Batavia, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief. At 11:20 p.m. on June 14, deputies responded to Prestige Crossing in the Town of Batavia for a reported criminal mischief complaint. After an investigation Duda was arrested. He allegedly damaged property valued at $300 that belonged to another person. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Batavia Court on July 8. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Eril Andre, assisted by Deputy Andrew Mullen

Daniel Jon Lewis, 23, of Meadow Farm South, North Chili, is charged with second-degree assault. He was arrested on June 11 for an assault that allegedly occurred at 10:09 p.m. on June 10 while he was incaracerated in the Genesee County Jail. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or bond. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor.

Kelly James Rhim, 40, of Coven Street, Rochester, is charged with second-degree assault. He was arrested on June 11 for an assault that allegedly occurred at 9:49 p.m. on June 10 while he was incarcerated in the Genesee County Jail. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or bond. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor.