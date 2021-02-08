Law and Order: Man accused of reckless driving and more after police pursuit

Patrick Thomas Fuhr, 61, of Union Road, Cheektowaga, is charged with: unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree; reckless driving; aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree; failure to stop at a stop sign; and a red light violation. He was arrested on Feb. 4 after a police pursuit that occurred at 9:15 p.m. Jan. 29 in the City of Batavia and towns of Batavia and Pembroke. It is alleged that he fled in his vehicle from Genesee County and Livingston County deputies. Fuhr is due in City of Batavia Court on March 10 and Town of Batavia Court March 11. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.

Christopher John Raymond Diers, 38, is charged with third-degree burglary and petit larceny. He was arrested at 3:46 p.m. Jan. 5 for allegedly stealing property from Walmart then running from store security personnel when he approached the exit. He was put in Genesee County Jail until his arraignment at 6:15 p.m. in Genesee County Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Gauthier, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.

Christopher P. Thomas, 38, of State Street, Batavia, is charged with dog running at large. He was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Jan. 29 on the Batavia Municipal Code violation for allegedly allowing his pet German shepard to run at large on a neighbor's lawn. He is due in Batavia City Court on March 30. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Connor Borchert.

Zachary John Wayne Marrow, 29, of Manhatten Avenue, Batavia, is charged with failing to appear in Batavia City Court after being given an appearance ticket. He was originally arrested at 12:30 a.m. Nov. 16 at on East Main Street and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated. He was arrested on the city court warrant for failure to appear at 9:10 p.m. Feb. 2. Marrow is due back in court March 18. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.