Law and Order: Man accused of robbery at Speedway is jailed without bail

Dustin Wayne Bogue, 37, "address unknown," (inset photo, right) is charged with: first-degree robbery; second-degree menacing; criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; and criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree. At 1:51 a.m. on Sept. 14, Batavia police responded to Speedway at 204 W. Main St. in Batavia for the report of a robbery. Bogue was later arrested on the charges following an investigation. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed without bail. He is due in Batavia City Court at 11 a.m. on Sept. 19. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Peter Post.

Taylor S. Wyder, 25, of Alleghany Road, Alabama, is charged with unlawfully dealing with a child in the first degree, a Class A misdemeanor. Following the investigation into a complaint of an adult serving alcohol to a minor at 1 a.m. on Sept. 16 on Alleghnay Road in Alabama, Wyder was arrested, then released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued against Wyder favor of the victim. Wyder is due in Alabama Town Court on Oct. 3. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Forsyth.

Colby L. Ellis, 30, of West Academy Street, Albion, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Ellis was arrested at 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 13 on Apollo Drive in Batavia. He allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection during a traffic stop in the parking lot. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court at held on unspecified bail. He was due in Batavia City Court this afternoon (Sept. 16). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Schnell Alexandria Ogletree, 30, of Eagle Lane, Canillus, is charged with: aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree; driving while ability impaired by drugs; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree; speeding; and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree. At 9:14 a.m. on Sept. 14 on Clinton Street Road in Stafford following the alleged observation of a vehicle and traffic observation. She was subsequently arrested on the charges. She was taken to Genesee County Jail and evaluated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Richard Schildwaster, a certified drug recognition expert. She was issued appearance tickets and is due in Stafford Town Court on Oct. 1. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Brock Cummins, assisted by Deputy Ryan DeLong, and also aided by Deputy Ryan DeLong and Deputy Chris Erion.

Jesse James Smoody, 43, of 8th Court, Westfield, Wis., is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated -- with a BAC of .18 percent or more, and DWI. At 1:13 a.m. on Sept. 15, Smoody was arrested on Byron Holley Road in Byron following the welfare check on a male who had fallen off his morocycle in the parking lot of a convenience store. He was arrested and released on appearance tickets for Oct. 21 in Byron Town Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore.

Matthew C. Olcott, 40, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of drugs and criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree. Olcott was arrested at 1:16 p.m. on Sept. 12 on Osterhout Avenue in Batavia after a search allegedly led to the discovery of narcotics paraphernalia. Olcott was taken to Batavia Police Department and processed, then released on an appearance ticket for Sept. 17 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Officer Adam Tucker.