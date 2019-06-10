Law and Order: Man accused of screaming sexual obscenities, making sexual gestures to public then threatening to shoot cops

John J. Saddler, 31, no address provided, is charged with disorderly conduct with obscene sexual language and gestures. It is alleged that at 10:51 a.m. on June 7 on Jerome Place in Batavia that Saddler was observed outside screaming sexual obscenities and making sexual gestures toward the public. He was arrested and released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on June 11. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison, assisted by Peter Post. While officers were attempting to speak with Saddler about the disturbance he allegedly caused moments earlier, he became belligerent and allegedly said he was going to shoot Batavia city police officers. He was then charged with second-degree harassment and is also due to answer that charge on June 11 in city court. Batavia Police Officer Peter Post handled the incident, assisted by Officer Miah Stevens.

Sean M. Madigan, 33, of Collegeview Drive, Batavia, is charged with forcible touching and unlawfully dealing with a child. Madigan was arrested after an investigation of an incident which occurred at a restaurant in the Home Valu Plaza on West Main Street Road in Batavia at 6 p.m. on Dec. 27. It is alleged that while he was working at the restaurant, he subjected an employee to unwanted physical contact and provided alcohol to subjects under age 21. After his arraignment in Batavia City Court, he was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in court on June 18. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Carlton L. Beardsley, 24, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, and Brittany M. Smith, no age or address provided, are charged with obstruction of governmental administration. It is alleged that at 4:08 p.m. on June 3 on West Main Street in Batavia, that they fought with police while police were investigating a reported assault that had occurred on West Main Street. They are due in Batavia City Court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen, assisted by Officer Jason Davis.

Shaneeka R. Wroten, 26, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Wroten was arrested on East Main Street in Batavia at 6:53 p.m. on June 6 after allegedly proceeding beyond the point of sale at a local store without paying for merchandise. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on June 18. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider.

Jessica M. Pfenninger, 36, is charged with petit larceny. She was arrested at 12:41 p.m. on June 6 after police investigated a shoplifting complaint at Dollar General on East Main Street in Batavia. Pfenninger was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on June 18. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post.

Crystal M. Bouter, 30, of Church Street, Medina, is charged with failure to appear in court on April 3. She was arrested on a warrant and issued an appearance ticket for June 11 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Matthew Wojtaszczyk.