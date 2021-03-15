Law and Order: Man arrested on felony drug charges, accused of menacing with a knife

Shawn A. Peterkin, 43, no address provided (inset photo, right), was arrested at 4:45 p.m., March 2, and charged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree -- a Class B felony; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree -- a Class D felony; unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree; second-degree menacing; and fourth-degree criminal mischief. It is alleged that Peterkin threatened another person with a knife at a residence on West Main Street in Batavia and damaged property inside. He is accused of leaving the scene. He was found in the backyard of a residence on Woodrow Road, where he allegedly damaged a fence. Peterkin was arrested and allegedly found to be in possession of a large amount of crack cocaine, fentanyl, prescription pills and marijuana. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in jail without bail. He is due back in Batavia City Court on April 7.

Nina Esterbrook-Kelso, 36, no address provided, is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree. She was arrested at 5:06 p.m., March 1, on Columbia Avenue in the City of Batavia. It is alleged that she left THC-laced edible candies in a place where they were accessible to children. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on May 12.

Aaron Zimblis, 57, no address provided, was arrested Feb. 27 on Vine Street in the City of Batavia after a physical altercation that occurred in an upper apartment at 3:40 that afternoon. He is charged with second-degree harassment and second-degree strangulation. After his arrest, he was issued appearance tickets to be in Batavia City Court on May 4.

Lisa Fox, 49, no address provided, is charged with: criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument; speeding; operating a vehicle while its registration is suspended; and operating a motor vehicle with no license plate displayed. She was arrested at 10:12 p.m. March 5 on Clinton Park in Batavia after allegedly being observed speeding on East Avenue. She was issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on May 11.

Robert Gerety Jr., 47, no address provided, arrested at midnight on Jan. 26 and charged with first-degree criminal contempt. During an unrelated traffic stop on West Main Street in Batavia, he was found to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Batavia City Court. He was put in jail (bail status not provided) and is due back in court April 1.

Robert Gerety Jr., 47, no address provided, is charged with: second-degree criminal contempt; aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree; operating a vehicle in violation of an ignition interlock device restriction; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and uninspected motor vehicle. He was arrested at 9:48 p.m. on Feb. 28 on West Main Street at Dellinger Avenue in the City of Batavia after a traffic stop. It was discovered that he was in violation of an order of protection because he allegedly had the protected party in his vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court, then jailed without bail. He is due in city court again on April 1.

David Michael Weaver, 45, of Torrey Road, Bethany, is charged with second-degree harassment. He was arrested at 4:20 p.m. on March 13 on Torrey Road in the Town of Bethany. He was issued an appearance ticket to be in Town of Bethany Court on April 27. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Dimmig, assisted by Deputy Kyle Tower.

Joseph Grant Blair III, 29, of West County House Road, Albion, is charged with: operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more; driving while intoxicated; moving from lane unsafely; and failure to dim head lamps. At 12:15 a.m. on March 13, Blair was arrested after a traffic stop on Akron Road in the Town of Pembroke. He was released with appearance tickets for Pembroke Town Court on April 14. The case was handled by Alejandro Jordan, assisted by Deputy David Moore.

Kristen Lazarony, 36, no address provided, was arrested after a traffic stop at 10:29 p.m. March 3 on West Main Street at Ellicott Street in the City of Batavia. She is charged with: driving while intoxicated; DWI with a BAC of .08 percent or more; failure to keep right; and failure to use designated lane. It is alleged she had a BAC of .16 percent at the time of her arrest. She was issued tickets then released from custody. Lazarony is due in Batavia City Court on June 8.

Julie Roesser, 31, no address provided, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. March 8 on West Main Street at Montclair Avenue in the City of Batavia after a traffic stop. She is charged with driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 percent or more, DWI, and having no head lamp or an inadequate head lamp. She was released with tickets to be in Batavia City Court on June 15.

Steven Gerard Conway, 60, of Circle Court, Williamsville, is charged with driving while intoxicated -- first offense; aggravated DWI; no seat belt; and impeding traffic. He was arrested at 7:20 p.m on Main Road in Pembroke and was released with an appearance ticket to be in Pembroke Town Court on April 29. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush.

Erica Lynn Lamkin, 31, of Warsaw Road, Pavilion, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more; and speeding in excess of 55 mph. At 11:25 p.m. March 14, Lamkin was arrested on Main Road in Stafford. She was released with an appearance ticket for Stafford Town Court on April 15. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore, assisted by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.

Shuvon Williams, 55, of East Avenue, Batavia, was arrested at 8:56 p.m. Jan. 30 after turning herself in on an arrest warrant out of Batavia City Court alleging custodial interference. She is accused of violating a custody agreement by not returning a child as specified in the agreement. Williams was issued an appearance ticket for June 8 in Batavia City Court.

Grace Crystal Murray, 21, of Pratt Road, Batavia, is charged with third-degree criminal trespass. At 6:39 p.m. March 7, Murray was arrested after entering Walmart in Batavia and remaining inside unalwfully after previously being banned from the property. She is due in Town of Batavia Court on April 8. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Hoy, assisted by Deputy Travis DeMuth.

Nateeka Gibson, 31, no address provided, was arrested March 8 on a warrant out of Batavia City Court stemming from an patty larceny incident Jan. 4. It is alleged that she stole $20 from a person on Bank Street while she was a guest at their residence. Gibson was arraigned virtually in Batavia City Court while she was in Monroe County Jail on unrelated charges. She was held on one dollar cash bail and is due in city court April 14.