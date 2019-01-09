Law and Order: Man charged with stealing about $6,000 in property from local business

Joshua J. Dibble, 36, homeless, (inset photo, right) is charged with criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree burglary. Dibble was arrested and arraigned in Batavia City Court on Jan. 3. He allegedly burglarized a local business and stole about $6,000 worth of property. Bail was set at $10,000 cash or bond. He is due back in city court on Jan. 31. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Matthew Wojtaszczyk.

Ana M. Uribe, 25, of Willow Street, Batavia, (inset photo, left) is charged with three counts of falsely reporting an incident in the second degree, Class E felonies. Uribe was arrested on Jan. 2 following an investigation into an incident at Willow Group, 1 Elizabeth St., Batavia, which occurred at 9:53 a.m. on Nov. 30. On that date, the threat of an impending explosion was called into 9-1-1. Uribe was arraigned in Batavia City Court and is to reappear there Jan. 31. (No mention of bail status.) The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Thad Mart, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Patrick M. Viscuso, 54, of Vernon Avenue, Batavia, is charged with third-degree assault. He was arrested following an incident at 4:33 p.m. Dec. 18 on Evans Street in Batavia wherein he allegedly struck another person in the face, fracturing that person's jaw. He was due in city court on Jan. 8 to answer the charge. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Chad Richards.

Steven A. Barclay, 33, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Barclay was located on Ellicott Street and arrested Jan. 7 following a domestic incident that occurred at 3:50 p.m. on Dec. 31 at an apartment on South Main Street in Batavia. Barclay was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Jan. 15. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Carlton Beardsley, 24, of State Street, Batavia, and Salvatore Schwable, no age or address provided, are charged with petit larceny. At 1:17 p.m. on Dec. 31, the defendants were arrested after allegedly stealing two cans each of Four-Loko (an alcoholic beverage) from Sav-A-Lot. They were issued appearance tickets returnable to city court on Jan. 8 then released. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Lindsay Christopher.