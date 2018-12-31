Law and Order: Man riding scooter in store charged with being on narcotics, possessing fentanyl

Adam B. Thomas, 29, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree and public appearance under the influence of a narcotic drug. At 10:19 a.m. on Dec. 28, the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center received the complaint of an intoxicated male operating an electric scooter inside a department store, causing a disturbance. Sheriff's deputies arrived and initiated an investigation into the complaint. The scooter operator was identified as Thomas and he was allegedly determined to be under the influence of a narcotic drug. Following a subsequent search, it is alleged that Thomas possessed a powdered substance that tested positive for the synthetic opioid fentanyl. He was taken to jail, processed and issued appearance tickets returnable to Town of Batavia Court on Jan. 17. The investigation was conducted by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan DeLong, assisted by Deputy Richard Schildwaster.

Matthew Hawkeye Pape, 27, of Lockport Road, Oakfield, is charged with first degree criminal contempt. At 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 following the investigation of a domestic incident on Lockport Road, Pape was arrested on the charge. He allegedly struck another individual in the head with a door, causing physical injury, thereby violating an order of protection issued by Town of Oakfield Court. Pape was arraigned and jailed in lieu of $5,000 cash bail. He is due in Oakfield court Jan. 4. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Mullen, assisted by Sgt. Jason Saile.

Zachary Erin Brazzell, 20, of Alabama Street, Medina, is charge with: DWI -- first offense with a BAC of .08 percent or more; DWI -- first offense; no/inadequate headlamp; and unlawful possession of marijuana. Brazzell was arrested at 20 River St. in Batavia at 4:12 a.m. on Dec. 30 following a traffic stop. Brazzell was issued appearance tickets returnable to the City of Batavia Court on Feb. 6. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Mullen.