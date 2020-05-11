Law and Order: Maple Street man accused of criminal sex acts with child under age 13

Nelson E. Figueroa Jr. (inset photo, left), 31, of Maple Street, Batavia, is charged with: criminal sex act in the first degree -- actor age 18 years old or older / victim under age 13; first-degree sexual abuse -- victim less than 13 years old / actor 21 years old or older; predatory sexual assault against a child -- specified sexual offense against a child under age 13. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Samuel Freeman, assisted by Officer Matthew Wojtaszczyk.

Jeffery M. Johnson (inset photo, right), 32, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with: second-degree strangulation -- obstruction of breathing / causing physical injury; second-degree menacing; second-degree assault during a felony; criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, with a previous conviction; and endangering the welfare of a child. Johnson was arrested after a domestic incident that occurred at 8:37 a.m. on April 29 at an apartment on North Spruce Street. He was arraigned in jail via Skype with Batavia City Court, then jailed on $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 secured bond, or $30,000 unsecured bond. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Sgt. Dan Coffey.

Marshawn J. Singletary, 38, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree reckless endangerment. He was arrested following the investigation into an incident that occurred in March. It is alleged that at 11 p.m. on March 24, Singletary dragged a female with his car while backing out of her driveway on Osterhout Avenue. He was arraigned in jail via virtual conferencing with Batavia City Court, then released on his own recognizance. He is due in city court on June 10 to answer the charge. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Alec Roberts, assisted by Officer Miah Stevens.

Rajea Shaiek Thomas Sr., 31, of Averill Avenue, Rochester, is charged with: criminal contempt in the first degree, criminal obstruction of breathing, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. At 2:19 a.m. on April 30, police responded to an apartment on Thomas Avenue in Batavia for a domestic incident. Thomas was arrested and issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on June 16. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Jordan McGinnis.

Amanda S. Dombrowski, of Versailles Road, North Evans, is charged with third-degree manacing and endangering the welfare of a child. She was arrested following the investigation into a domestic incident that occurred at 7:09 p.m. on Kibbe Avenue in Batavia. She was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released on her own recognizance. She is due in city court June 18. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan, assisted by Officer Adam Tucker.

James J. Sears, 51, of Trumbull Parkway, Batavia, is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- with a previous conviction; refusal to submit to a breath test; failure to keep right; and moving from lane unsafely. He was arrested after a property damage accident that occurred at 10:07 p.m. on Prospect Avenue in Batavia. He allegedly struck a parked car. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and is due back there June 3. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker, assisted by Officer Peter Flanagan.

Amanda S. McDonald, 37, of Ellsworth Avenue, Batavia, is charged with making unnecessary noise. She was arrested at 12:33 a.m. on April 26 after a complaint of an alleged city code violation of the noise ordinance. McDonald was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on June 16. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Jordan McGinnis.

Niasia Shakema Jiggetts, 28, of Thomas Avenue, Batavia, is charged with two counts of criminal contempt. At 2:45 a.m. on April 30, Jiggetts was arrested following an incident that occurred at a residence on Thomas Avenue. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on June 16. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jordan McGinnis, assisted by Officer Arick Perkins.