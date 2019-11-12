Law and order: Maple Street mom accused of resisting arrest, endangering her children, harassment and criminal contempt

Amanda M. Webb, 30, of Maple Street, Batavia, was charged on Nov. 3 with: resisting arrest; two counts of endangering the welfare of a child less than 17; criminal contempt in the first degree -- physical contact; and two counts of second-degree harassment -- physical contact; and third-degree criminal mischief. At 11:01 a.m. on Nov. 3, Webb was arrested following a traffic stop on Bank Street in Batavia. She allegedly violated a stay away order of protection and hit the protected party. Then Webb allegedly physically resisted officers during her arrest while her two children were in the vehicle. She was arraigned in Batavia City Court, jailed without bail and was due back in court on Nov. 4. That's when the third-degree criminal mischief charge was added following an investigation of an incident that took place at 11:40 a.m. on Nov. 1 outside a residence on Wood Street in the city. Webb was due in Batavia City Court Nov. 8 in that matter (which also includes one of the two second-degree harassment charges). The cases were handled by Batavia police officers Joshua Girvin, Arick Perkins, Jordan McGinnis and Wesley Rissinger.

Lawrence A. Guy, 43, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree attempted assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Guy was arrested at 1:17 a.m. Nov. 11 following a domestic dispute. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in Genesee County Jail without bail. He is due to return to city court on Nov. 14. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan and Officer Adam Tucker.

Charles L. Stiles, 44, of Otis Street, Batavia, is charged with third degree assault and criminal mischief. He was arrested at 8 p.m. on Oct. 19 following q domestic dispute. He was arraigned Oct. 20 in Batavia City Court and jailed in lieu of $1,000 cash or bond. He was due to return to court Oct. 21. The case was handled by Bataiva Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Sean Wilson.

Eric J. McGill, 36, of Hutchins Place, Batavia, is charged with second-degree menacing and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. He is accused of using a baseball bat to menace a person on Hutchins Place in Batavia. He was arrested at 2:34 p.m. on Nov. 5, arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed in lieu of $2,500 cash or bond. McGill was due to return to city court Nov. 7. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Jordan McGinnis.

Joshua A. Aughenbaugh, 25, of Seven Springs Road, Batavia, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and driving while intoxicated. He was arrested at 2:12 a.m. Nov. 10 on Ross Street in Batavia. He was released to a sober third party and is due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 19. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Arick Perkins.

Aaron David Mee, 56, of Liberty Street, Batavia, is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and trespass. Mee was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 8900 block of Alexander Road (Route 98) in Batavia following the investigation of a trepass complaint. He was issued appearance tickets and is due in Batavia Town Court on Nov. 25. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon, assisted by Deputy Eric Meyer.

Salvatore M. Tornabene, 27, of Montclair Avenue, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. At 3:14 p.m. on Nov. 11 Tornabene was arrested for violating an order of protection. He is accused of being at the residence of a protected party on Ross Street in Batavia at 2:54 p.m. on Nov. 11. He was released with an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court today (Nov. 12). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Devon A. Wright, 18, of Highland Park, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Wright was arrested and arraigned in Batavia City Court Nov. 10 after a complaint alleging the violation of an order of protection at 8:16 p.m. on Nov. 5 on Harvester Avenue. Wright was due in city court today (Nov. 12) to answer the charge. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Stephen Quider.

Derrick Roy Kio, 28, or Minard Road, Portageville, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested at 4:50 p.m. on Nov. 9 for allegedly violating a court order of protection on Oct. 8 on West Main Street Road in Batavia. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia Town Court on Nov. 14. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore.

Robert Leon Murray, 43, of Bay Lane, Cheektowaga, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Murray was arrested for allegedly having third-party contact with a protected person at 4:24 p.m. on Sept. 10 on Sumner Road in Darien, in violation of an order of protection. He is due in Darien Town Court on Nov. 19. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin McCarthy.

Frank James Capen, 27, of Church Street, Medina, is charged with petit larceny and sixth-degree conspiracy. He was arrested Nov. 10 following the investigation of a larcent at Kohl's department store in Batavia at 4:55 p.m. on Sept. 8. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia Town Court on Nov. 28. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Joshua Brabon.

Jakob M. Kosiorek, 26, of Harvester Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested at 3:34 p.m. on Nov. 6 following a shoplifting investigation at a business on East Main Street in Batavia. He was issued an appearance ticket and was due in Batavia City Court today (Nov. 12). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Morgan Lee Cox, 27, of Hutchins Place, Batavia, is charged with tampering with physical evidence and promoting prison contraband in the second degree. Following an investigation at the Genesee County Jail, Cox was arrested at 2 p.m. on Nov. 4. He allegedly possessed contraband inside the jail and attempted to conceal it from jail staff. He was due in Batavia City Court Nov. 5. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Deputy Joshua Brabon.

Benjamin Santiago Jr. is charged with promoting prison contraband in the second degree. On Nov. 4, following an investigation at the Genesee County Jail, Santiago was arrested at 2 p.m. on Nov. 4. He was due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 5. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Deputy Joshua Brabon.

Scott Eric Hodgins, 55, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with possession of contraband while in prison. On Nov. 4, following an investigation of drug paraphernalia located in the Genesee County Jail, Hodgins was arrested at 5:04 p.m. on Nov. 4. He was issued an appearance ticket and was due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 5. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien.

Rebecca S. Kepner, 36, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with failure to appear after an appearance ticket was served. She was arrested at 6:57 a.m. on Nov. 9 at her residence on Bank Street and released on her own recognizance. She was due in Batavia City Court today (Nov. 12). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker, assisted by Officer Arick Perkins.

Devon Paul Leach, 25, of Torrey Road, Bethany, is charged with unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree. Leach was arrested following a traffic stop at 12:56 a.m. on Nov. 6 on East Main Street in Batavia. Leach was released on an appearance ticket and was due in Batavia Cioty Court today (Nov. 12). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Peter Flanagan.