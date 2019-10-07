Law and Order: Meadowcrest Drive felon accused of endangering child, illegally possessing shotgun

Patsy Anthony Rapone, 52, of Meadowcrest Drive, Batavia, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He was arrested on Sept. 30 after an investigation into a domestic incident which occurred Sept. 20. He was arrraigned on Oct. 1 in Batavia City Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on Oct. 17. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Sean Wilson.

Patsy Anthony Rapone, 52, of Meadowcrest Drive, Batavia, was arrested Sept. 30 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. He was allegedly found to be in possession of a shotgun illegally, because he is a convicted felon, on Dec. 25 on Meadowcrest Drive. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. He is to return to city court on Oct. 17. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Sean Wilson.

Jeremy S. Carlson, 48, of Sumner Road, Darien Center, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; aggravated DWI; failure to keep right; speeding; and drinking alcohol in the motor vehicle on a public highway. At 8:55 a.m. on Oct. 6 Carlson was stopped on Pearl Street in Batavia and subsequently arrested at 9:08 a.m. He was processed and released from custody with an appearance ticket for Oct. 23 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Adam Tucker, assisted by Sgt. Eric Bolles.

Stephen Joseph King, 34, of Falleson Road, Rochester, is charged with: Aggravated driving while intoxicated -- with a BAC of .18 percent or greater; DWI -- first offense; and unsafe starting of a stopped motor vehicle. Following a traffic stop at 9:37 p.m. on Oct. 5 on South Lake Avenue in the Village of Bergen, King was arrested. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Bergen Court on Oct. 30. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Eric Meyer, assisted by Sgt. Jason Saile.