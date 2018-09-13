Law and Order: Mechanic Street, Elba, man accused of grand larceny using Batavia employer's credit card

Andrew Michael Pridmore, 34, of Mechanic Street, Elba, is charged with grand larceny with a credit card, petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property -- a credit card. Pridmore was arrested at 11:48 a.m. on July 26 on Cedar Street in Batavia. He allegedly stole a credit card belonging to his employer and withdrew money from numerous ATMs throughout Genesee County on two different days. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court on Sept. 12 and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. He is due in City Court again on Sept. 26. Additional charges are pending in the towns of Le Roy and Pavilion. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Investigator Joseph Loftus.

Patrick O. Spikes, 37, of South Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with third-degree assault -- with intent to cause physical harm, and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was arrested, arraigned and jailed on Sept. 9 following a domestic incident which occurred at 3 p.m. on Sept. 2 at an apartment on Hutchins Street in Batavia. He is due in City Court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Marc Lawrence, assisted by Officer Stephen Quider.

Erica Bomberry, 38, of 18 Crittenden Way in the City of Rochester, is charged with one count of petit larceny, a Class A misdemeanor. She was arrested Sept. 10 by Le Roy Police Department following a four-month investigation. She is allegedly a member of a Rochester-based larceny ring. The investigation started on May 14 when a business on West Main Street in the Village reported a larceny in progress. The suspect vehicle was located by patrols; the alleged thieves fled, creating a short-lived police chase which was called off because of the dangers it posed. A follow-up investigation tracked the alleged thieves showing numerous similar cases both in the City of Rochester and in different towns in Monroe County. Eventually there was allegedly enough evidence to charge one member of the ring and an arrest warrant was issued. The investigation is ongoing. Bomberry was transported to the Le Roy Court from the Monroe County Correctional Facility for arraignment and put in Genesee County Jail. Bail was set at $1,000.

Christopher J. Parker, 29, of Morse Place, Batavia, is charged with criminal mischief. On Sept. 10, Parker was arrested for allegedly damaging property at another person's residence. The incident took place shortly after midnight on Sept. 8 on Thorpe Street in Batavia. He was jailed in lieu of $1,000 bail and is due in City Court on Sept. 18. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Catherine Mucha, assisted by Sgt. Dan Coffey.

Paulette M. Conley, 42, of Mill Street, Le Roy, is charged with DWI -- common law, no headlights, and DWI with a BAC of .08 percent or greater. She was arrested at 2:27 a.m. on Sept. 9 on Main Street in Batavia following a traffic stop. She was arrested, processed and is due in Batavia City Court on Sept. 26. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen, assisted by Officer Matthew Lutey.

Sasha M. McDuffie, 26, of 14th Street, Buffalo, was arrested at 7:14 p.m. on Sept. 11 on East Main Street in Batavia for speeding and driving with a suspended driver's license. Following a traffic stop, an investigation found McDuffie's license was suspended. She was arrested, processed, then posted bail and was released. She is due in City Court on Sept. 26. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis.

Tyrone L. Richardson, 43, of Brooklyn Avenue, Batavia, was arrested on Sept. 10 on a bench warrant out of Batavia City Court. He posted bail and was due in City Court on Sept. 11. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Nicole McGinnis.

James E. Murray Jr., 29, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, was arrested on Sept. 8 on an arrest warrant out of Batavia City Court. He allegedly failed to appear in court after being issued an appearance ticket to be there on Aug. 28. He was due back in City Court on Sept. 10. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Justin T. Gladney, 29, or North Spruce Street, Batavia, was located and arrested on East Main Street in Batavia after police were called to the area for an unrelated matter. He was found to have an active bench warrant out of Batavia City Court and was arrested on Aug. 10. He was due back in City Court on Sept. 11. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis, assisted by Officer Matthew Lutey.