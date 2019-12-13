Law and Order: Medina man accused of stealing rifle and $1K in property from Oakfield home

Edward C. Simmons, 33, of Applegate Drive, Medina, is charged with: second-degree burglary -- illegal entry into a dwelling; fourth-degree grand larceny -- a rifle; and grand larceny -- property value greater than $1,000. Simmons is accused of breaking into a residence on Sept. 16 on East Shelby Road in Oakfield and stealing a 22-caliber Remington rifle and other property valued at $1,000 or more. Following an investigation, he was arrested on Dec. 9 and arraigned in Oakfield Town Court. He was then released on his own recognizance and is due back in court at 6 p.m. on Jan. 6. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Investigator Joseph Loftus.

Melody McMaster, 48, of Washington Avenue, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. McMaster was arrested on Dec. 9 at an apartment on Chestnut Street in Batavia for allegedly violating an order of protection by being in the protected party's residence at 11:17 a.m. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 24. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan, assisted by Officer Stephen Quider.

Brandon Gene Rindell, 38, of West Main Street, Corfu, is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated -- a BAC of .18 percent or more, and DWI. On Dec. 12 at 7:33 p.m., Rindell was arrested after his vehicle was involved in a motor-vehicle accident in the Village of Corfu. He was released on appearance tickets and is due in Village of Corfu Court on Dec. 16. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore.

Mellanie Golamb, 36, of Folkestone Lane, Penfield, is charged with: aggravated driving while intoxicated -- a BAC of .18 percent or more; DWI; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; moving from lane unsafely; and failure to notify the DMV of an address change. On Dec. 10 at 7:33 a.m., the dispatch center received a call of a vehicle being operated irratically. Following a traffic stop on Stephen H. Hawley Drive in the Town of Batavia, standard field sobriety tests were performed. Golamb was arrested and processed at the Genesee County Jail. She was released on appearance tickets and is due in Batavia Town Court on Dec. 19. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan DeLong, assisted by Deputy Chad Cummings. Deputy Lonnie Nati also assisted along with Genesee County Corrections officers.

Karen M. Lau, 54, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated -- a BAC of .18 percent or more, and DWI. She was arrested at 8:16 p.m. on Nov. 30 on East Main Street in Batavia after she was allegedly found sleeping in the driver's seat of her vehicle parked in the parking lot of a business. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Joshua Girvin, assisted by Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Angelo James Voltura, 24, of Meiser Road, Corfu, is charged with: operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more; driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated; speed not reasonable or prudent; and failure to keep right. Following the investigation of a single-vehicle accident at 1:41 a.m. on Dec. 11 on Pratt Road in the Town of Batavia, Voltura was arrested. He was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and released on appearance tickets. He is due to return to court on Dec. 23. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quakenbush, assisted by Deputy James Stack.

Kyle J. Schroeder, 23, of Telephone Road, Le Roy, is charged with petit larceny. He was arrested following a shoplifiting incident at 9:09 a.m. on Dec. 8 at a business on East Main Street in the City of Batavia. Schroeder is accused of taking an item out of the packaging while at a business and attempting to conceal that item while continuing through the store. He was issued an appearance ticket an is due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 17. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.