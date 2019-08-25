Law and Order: Medina woman accused of robbery, impaired driving, drug possession, harassment and more

Susan L. Murray, of Medina, no age or address provided, is charged with: third-degree robbery; driving while ability impaired by drugs in the third degree – first offense; fourth-degree criminal mischief; four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and second-degree harassment. She was arrested Aug. 22 after Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about two people yelling at each other on Route 63 in the Town of Alabama, just south of the Genesee Orleans County Line. She was found to have an active bench warrant for her arrest out of the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office. She was taken into custody and a search was conducted. It is alleged that Murray had four different kinds of controlled substances in her possession. A license check allegedly revealed she was driving with a suspended driver’s license. It is further alleged that a victim interviewed by deputies reported that Murray forcibly took property consisting of a cell phone and money by means of unwanted physical contact and then prevented the victim from calling emergency services. Field sobriety tests were done and she was taken to Genesee County Jail and processed. There she was evaluated by Batavia Police Detective M. Wojtaszek, a certified drug recognition expert, who found her to be impaired by drugs. She was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and put in jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. The investigation was conducted by Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputy Brock Cummins, Deputy Ryan DeLong, Deputy Kevin Forsyth, and New York State Police.

Zachary Thomas Breissinger, 20, County Line Road, Darien, is charged with third-degree criminal mischief. He was arrested Aug. 23, arraigned in Darien Town Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. It is alleged that at 6:58 p.m. on Aug. 22 on County Line Road in Darien that Breissinger intentionally damaged property belong to another person in an amount exceeding $250. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jaren Swimline, assisted by Deputy Travis DeMuth.

Stacey Lynn Eastman, 32, of West Main Street Road, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree. She was arrested on Aug. 23 following the investigation of a larceny that occurred at Walmart in Batavia at 4:09 p.m. She was issued appearance tickets and is due in Town of Batavia Court on Sept. 9. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon.