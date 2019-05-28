Law and Order: Miller Avenue man accused of violating order of protection jailed without bail

Zachary V.D. Seeley, 22, of Miller Avenue, Batavia, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt. It is alleged that at 9:12 p.m. on May 25 that Seeley was in violation of an order of protection. He was arrested, arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed without bail. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Angela Louise Flowers, 48, of Watson Street, Batavia, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment. At 6:15 p.m. on May 26, Flowers allegedly pushed another person, who had an order of protection against her. She was arrested, arraigned in Batavia City Court and released under the supervision of Genesee Justice. She is due back in court today (May 28). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Stephen Quider.

A 17-year-old male was arrested for third-degree criminal mischief after an incident at 6:20 p.m. on Hewitt Place in Batavia in which he allegedly damaged a city police car. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or bond. He is to return to court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Offcer Stephen Quider, assisted by Det. Eric Hill.

Frank James Falcone, 33, of Batavia Bethany Townline Road, Bethany, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; failure to dim headlights; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; refusal to take a breath test; and open container in a motor vehicle. Falcone was arrested at 2:28 a.m. on May 26 on Lewiston Road in Batavia. After his arraignment, he was released on his own recognizance and is due in Batavia Town Court on June 24. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor, assisted by Deputy Austin Heberlein.

Jamie L. Edenholm, 32, of Gabbey Road, Corfu, is charged with: driving while ability impaired by drugs; criminal possession of a controlled substance; unlicensed operator; and following too closely. At 1:06 p.m. on May 25, after the investigation of a property damage accident on Main Street in Batavia, Edenholm was arrested on these charges. The defendant was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court to answer the charges on June 5. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Kevin DeFelice.

Robert James Patnode, 50, of Bishop Street, Warsaw, is charged with driving while intoxicated; DWI with a BAC of .08 percent or higher, and moving from lane unsafely. Patnode was arrested at 7:54 p.m. on May 26 on Route 238 in Darien. He was issued an appearance ticket for June 20 in Darien Town Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Saile, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale.

Jordan Scott Thomas, 20, of Elm Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. At 3:59 p.m. on May 25, Thomas was arrested after allegedly stealing merchandise from Kohl's department store on Veterans Memorial Drive at 12:12 p.m. on May 21. Thomas was released on an appearance ticket for June 3 in Town of Batavia Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore.

Quinn M. Pritchard, 28, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. Pritchard was arrested after a shoplifting complaint at the Dollar General on East Main Street in Batavia at 12:23 p.m. on May 24. The defendant was released with an appearance ticket for June 4 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post.

Shane Zimblis, 48, of South Swan Street, Batavia was arrested on May 27 on a bench warrant. Zimblis was located at his residence after police arrived for an unrelated complaint. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond. Zimblis is due back in court today (May 28). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Miah Stevens, assisted by Officer Jason Ivison.