Law and Order: Montclair Avenue woman accused of forcing kid to smoke pot

Heidi L. Harder, 43, of Montclair Avenue, Batavia, is charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child less than 17. Harder was arrested following an investigation into the report of drug activity being conducted in the presence of a child and forcing that child to smoke marijuana. The incident allegedly occurred at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 on Montclair Avenue. Harder was arraigned in Batavia City Court on Nov. 13. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison.

Robin L. Williams, 33, of Jackson Street, Batavia, and Michael L. Jackson Jr., 37, of Maple Street, Batavia, are both charged with endangering the welfare of a child. They allegedly allowed and encouraged their respective juvenile daughters to engage in a physical altercation. The incident allegedly occurred at noon on July 3 on Thorpe Street in Batavia. The adult defendants were issued appearance tickets and were due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 13. The cases were handled by Batavia Police Officer Matthew Wojtaszczyk.

Chiyannon J. Bundy, 31, of 98 Lake St., Le Roy, was arrested Nov. 11 following a reported disturbance call in the Village of Le Roy. Bundy was charged with one count each of burglary in the second degree, a Class C felony, and criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor. It is alleged that during the disturbance, Bundy knowingly and unlawfully entered a residence with the intent of damaging property and damaged the property of another. Bundy was arraigned and released under the supervision of the Genesee Justice Program.

James E. Soggs III, 24, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief. He was arrested at 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 11 on Thomas Avenue in Batavia after a domestic altercation at his girlfriend's residence. He was arraigned and jail on $2,500 cash or bond and was due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 12. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Arick Perkins.

Christopher A. Ridgeway Jr., 26, of Bridgewood Road, Midlothian, Va., is charged with: unlawful possession of marijuana; aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree; unlicensed operation; and operation without headlights. He was arrested at 1:17 a.m. on Nov. 7 on West Main Street in Batavia following a traffic stop for driving without headlights. He posted bail and was issued an appearance ticket along with several traffic tickets. He was due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 14. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Nicole McGinnis.

Andrew D. Vicary, 27, of East Main Road, Stafford, is charged with DWI, unsafe backing and following to closely. Vicary was arrested at 4:04 p.m. on Nov. 1 on East Main Street in Batavia following an investigation into a three-car accident at the intersection of East Main Street and Swan Street. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released on his own recognizance. He was due back in city court on Nov. 2. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kyle Krtanik, assisted by Officer Catherine Mucha.

Cynthia May Mack, 51, of South Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. She was arrested at 10:24 a.m. Nov. 14 on South Swan Street in Batavia following a probation house check. She was allegedly found to have a house guest whom she was restricted from having any contact with due to a complete stay away order of protection. She was jailed on $2,500 cash or bond. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jason Ivison.

Jessica L. Holtz, 35, of Williams Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. It is alleged that she stole $3.48 worth of merchandise from Save-A-Lot. She was arrested at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 and processed at Genesee County Jail. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Nov. 20. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kevin DeFelice.