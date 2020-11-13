Law and Order: Myrtle Street man accused of driving impaired by drugs, fleeing from police, and trying to strike a deputy

Russell James Hamilton, 30, of Myrtle Street, Le Roy, is charged with: operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs -- first offense; unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, 3rd; second-degree menacing -- with a weapon; second-degree obstruction of governmental administration; and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use. Hamilton was arrested in the Village of Le Roy after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop that was made at 2:15 a.m. Sept. 7 on Main Road in Stafford. Hamilton is accused of fleeing from Genesee County Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, who attempted to stop him for a vehicle and traffic law violation. It is alleged that Hamilton fled in his vehicle into the Village of Le Roy, with deputies in pursuit, then fled from his vehicle on foot, and was taken into custody shortly thereafter. While being taken into custody, it is alleged Hamilton tried to strike a deputy with a dangerous instrument. It is also alleged that Hamilton was driving while impaired by drugs. He was released on appearance tickets and is due in Le Roy Town Court on Dec. 1. Village of Le Roy Police Officer Austin Steinbrenner assisted in the case.

Robert D. Wood, 30, of Mill Street, Batavia, is charged with: second-degree harassment; first-degree criminal contempt; and second-degree burglary. At 2:44 p.m. on Nov. 11, Batavia Police Officer Peter Post arrested Wood after a domestic incident that occurred on Wood Street in Batavia. He allegedly entered the residence in violation of a stay away order of protection agains him and is accused of shoving a person there during an argument. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in Genesee County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 bond, or $50,000 partially secured bond.

Morgan Lee Cox, 52, of West Main Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment -- physical contact. Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis was made aware of an incident which took place at 6 p.m. on Nov. 8 on West Main Street in Batavia. It is alleged that Cox was involved in a physical altercation and that he punched a person in the face. He was arrested and released with an appearance ticket for Feb. 9 in Batavia City Court. Batavia Police Officer Austin Hedges assisted in the case.

Barbara C. Pridmore, 62, of Mechanic Street, Elba, is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- first offense; aggravated DWI -- with a BAC of .18 percent or more; moving from lane unsafely; obstructed view; and failure to obey traffic control device. Pridmore was arrested at 11:46 p.m. on Oak Street in the City of Batavia after a motor-vehicle accident in which a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole. She allegedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests, was arraigned in Batavia City Court, then processed at Batavia Police headquarters and issued traffic tickets. She is due in city court Feb. 17. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Jordan McGinnis.

Ashley Ilene Hightower, 28, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. She was arrested following an investigation of a harassment complaint pertaining to an incident that occurred at 4:21 p.m. Nov. 8 on Bank Street, Batavia. She was issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on Feb. 9. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Wesley Rissinger.

Katherine J. Briggs, 41, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with false written statement. At 4:20 a.m. on Nov. 11, Briggs allegedly knowingly gave a false statement to a City of Batavia police officer. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Feb. 9. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jordan McGinnis.