Law and Order: North Spruce Street man accused of possessing drugs with intent to sell

Darius Lamar Jones (inset photo right), 28, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with: unlawful possession of marijuana; criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree -- a Class B felony; and third-degree criminal trespass. Jones was arrested after a domestic incident at 12:26 p.m. on June 24 on North Spruce Street. Jones allegedly fled on foot and was taken into custody after a short pursuit. While arresting Jones, Batavia police allegedly found a substance suspected to be crack cocaine, fentanyl strips and sales packaging material. Jones was arraigned in Batavis City Court via Skype and jailed without bail. He is due back in city court at a later date (unspecified). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Raymond B. Howard Sr. (inset photo left), 56, of Curlew Street, Rochester, is a convicted sex offender charged with failure to verify a change in address within 30 days -- first offense; and failure to register a new address within 10 days. Both charges were issued Dec. 23. Howard was arrested on a warrant out of Batavia City Court and arraigned on June 21. He is due to return to city court on July 23. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Austin Hedges.

Rachael L. Rodvik, 43, of Barry Street, Sweden, is charged with: falsifying business records in the second degree; falsifying business records; petit larceny; and fourth-degree grand larceny. At 7:56 a.m. on June 23, Rodvik was arrested on a warrant out of Batavia City Court after an investigation by Batavia Police Det. Jason Ivison into a fraud incident that occurred from Dec. 1 through April 30 on Liberty Street in Batavia. She was arraigned in city court, then released on her own recognizance. She is due to return to city court on Aug. 13. Assisting Det. Ivison in the case were Batavia Police Officer Samuel Freeman, assisted by Nicole McGinnis.

Donald Michael Walls, of Willow Street, Rochester, is charged with petit larceny, aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and trespass. At 2:04 a.m. on June 28, Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jordan Alejandro stated in an incident report: "I observed Walls in the act of stealing multiple pieces of patio furniture from Indian Falls Log Cabin Restaurant." After his arrest, Walls was released on appearance tickets and is due in Town of Pembroke Court on July 29. Jordan was assisted in the case by Deputy Ryan Young.

Luis J. Santiago, 32, of Buell Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested at 10:30 a.m. June 23 after a domestic incident at an aprtment on Edwards Street in Batavia. It is alleged that he contacted a person protected by an order of protection. After he was processed at Batavia police headquarters, he was released with an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on July 28. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kevin DeFelice, assisted by Officer John Gombos.

Nicole Patricia Lucca, 27, of Linwood Avenue, Buffalo, is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- with a BAC of .08 percent or more; DWI -- first offense; and moving from lane unsafely. After a motor-vehicle accident at 4:18 a.m. May 17 on Knowlesville Road in Alabama, Lucca was arrested on the charges. She is due in Town of Alabama Court on Aug. 26. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jonathan Dimmig, assisted by Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush.