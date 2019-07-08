Law and Order: North Street man accused of hitting person on head with blunt object, causing injury

Brian Keith Dyer, 52, of North Street, Batavia, (inset photo, right) is charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. Dyer was arrested on July 5 after he allegedly hit another person over the head with a blunt object, causing an injury, during an altercation at 6:07 p.m. on North Street. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed without bail. He was due back in court today (July 8). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

O.V. Murphy, 60, of Highland Park, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Murphy was arrested after allegedly striking another person on the front porch of his residence at 14 Highland Parkway at 5:51 p.m. on July 3. The defendant was issued an appearance ticket for July 16 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot, assisted by Officer Stephen Quider.

Linda A. Snyder, 36, of Highland Park, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Snyder was arrested after a physical altercation at 14 Highland Parkway. She allegedly struck another person while on the front porch at 5:51 p.m. on July 3. The defendant was issued an appearance ticket for July 16 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Damien Cole Clark, 18, of Lemoyne Avenue, Syracuse, is charged with second-degree harassment. On July 6, Clark was arrested at Six Flags Darien Lake Theme Park after he allegedly slapped an employee in the head. He was issued an appearance ticket for Darien Town Court and is due there on July 23. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor.

William T. Hughes, 62, no permanent address, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. Hughes was arrested at 4 p.m. on July 5 on Spruce Street, Batavia, after being allegedly found in violation of an order of protection. He was located in the residence of the protected party. Hughes was arraigned in Town of Batavia Court and jailed without bail. He is due in Batavia City Court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Christopher Camp.

Wesley Thigpen, 38, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested at 4:30 p.m. on July 7 on Vine Street in Batavia after he allegedly had unwanted contact with an individual in violation of an order of protection. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed in lieu of $2,500 cash or bond. He was due back in court this afternoon (July 8). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Stephen Quider.

Samuel N. Sciascia, 47, of Dewey Avenue, Rochester, is charged with four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, one count of criminal possession of burglar tools, and one count of criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument. He was arrested following a complaint of suspicious activity at the Tops Friendly Market parking lot on West Main Street in Le Roy. Upon arrival by a Le Roy patrol, Sciascia was allegedly found in possession of multiple different types of controlled substances along with a crack pipe and hypodermic needles and a vehicle access tool used to enter locked vehicles. He was arraigned and put in Genesee County Jail in lieu of unspecified bail.

Scott D. Higgins, 38, of Ganson Avenue, Batavia is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- with a previous conviction; operting a vehicle without an ignition interlock device; DWI with a BAC of .08 or more; leaving the scene of a property damage accident; and aggravated inlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree. At 2:36 a.m. on July 6, Batavia Police responded to the area of 5 Maple St. for a truck into a utility pole that left the scene. Subsequent investigation located the vehicle and operator on Ganson Avenue and Higgins was arrested. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed without bail. He was due back in court this afternoon (July 8). The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Peter Flanagan.

Jonathan Henry Cordeiro, 32, of McIntyre Road, Le Roy, is charged with: driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 percent or more; DWI -- first offense; expired inspection; aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree. Cordeiro was arrested at 1:33 a.m. after a traffic stop on West Main Street in Batavia. He was issued several tickets and is due in Batavia City Court on July 16. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Ross Miller, 59, of Rochester Street, Bergen, is charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 percent or more, failure to keep right, failure to use designated lane, and illegal less than 100 feet from turn. Le Roy Police arrested Miller on July 3 after being observed allegedly operating his vehicle erratically and failing to maintain his lane of travel. A subsequent investigation allegedly found Miller to be intoxicated and he was ticketed and released.

Gregory James Savino, 36, of Oak Lane, Lockport, is charged with: aggravated driving while intoxicated; DWI; moving from lane unsafely; and failure to keep right; and driving left of pavement markings. At 8:58 p.m. on July 4, Savino was arrested on Alleghany Road, Alabama. He allegedly crossed the center line into oncoming traffic while traveling southbound on Route 77 in the Town of Alabama. Further investigation allegedly determined he was driving with a BAC of .18 percent or more. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Alabama Court on July 24. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore.

Christine M. Wagner, 38, of Jackson Street, Batavia, is charged with having an unlicensed dog and having an unvaccinated dog. Wagner was arrested at 6:11 p.m. on July 1 following an investigation into a dog bite complaint on Jackson Street. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on July 17. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Cronmiller.

Jodee M. Henderson, 34, of Broadway Road, Darien, was arrested and arraigned in Batavia City Court at 1:45 p.m. July 5 on an outstanding bench warrant. She was released on her own recognizance and is due back in court on July 17. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kevin DeFelice.