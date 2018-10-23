Law and Order: Oakfield man accused of failing to provide dogs with shelter, physical care

John Wesley Mitchell Jr., 44, (above photo) of South Main Street in Oakfield, is charged with failure to provide sustenance. He was arrested at his residence on Oct. 19 on three counts of failure to provide sustenance, a misdemeanor under Section 353 of the state Agriculture and Markets Law. It is alleged that Mitchell deprived two canines of appropriate housing. It is also alleged that Mitchell deprived one of the canines of physical care. Mitchell was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Oakfield Court. He is due there at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 5. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Travis DeMuth.

Richard Anthony Dekenipp, 50, of Fayette Street, Palmyra, is charged with petit larceny. Following a larceny investigation at a business on Ledge Road in the Tonawanda Indian Reservation, Dekenipp was arrested at 4:28 p.m. on Oct. 19. He allegedly stole a carton of Seneca Menthol cigarettes at 3:43 p.m. on Oct. 14 by passing all points of purchase without paying. He was released after being issued an appearance ticket for Town of Alabama Court, where he is due on Nov. 7. The case was investigated by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Deputy Erik Andre.