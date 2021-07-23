Law and Order: Oakfield man accused of menacing and attempted assault after fighting with three victims

Michael Thomas Martinez, 37, of Church Street, Oakfield, is charged with: second-degree menacing; two counts of first-degree attempted assault; two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree; two counts of second-degree harassment; and trespass. He was arrested at 1:55 a.m. July 21. After an altercation between Martinez and two victims, it is alleged that Martinez hit both victims with a closed first. He then allegedly pulled out a knife and attempted to slash at the two victims with a knife, stating he was going to stab and kill them both. Martinez did allegedly cut the arm of one of the victims. He then left the scene and returned to his residence. A relative of a victim watched Martinez's house to make sure he did not leave before deputies arrived. Martinez allegedly came out of his house with a black metal pipe, which started a separate altercation. He then threatened to hit the third victim, the family member, with the pipe. Martinez then allegedly told the third victim he was going to get a gun from his house and shoot the third victim unless he left. Martinez returned to his house for a short time, then came outside. He was taken into custody by Genesee County Sheriff's deputies and NYS troopers. Martinez was arraigned in Oakfield Town Court and put in GC Jail on $10,000 cash bail. The incident was handled by GC Deputy Jacob Gauthier and Deputy Austin Heberlein with assistance from state police.

Ida Marie Vanorden, 35, of Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree attempteed assault and third-degree assault. She was arrested July 22 after an investigation for allegedly assaulting two people at 3 a.m. on July 14 on North Lake Road in Bergen. She was arraigned in Bergen Town Court and is due back there on Aug. 11. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jenna Ferrando.

Pamela A. Morrow is charged with driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 percent or greater -- second offense within 10 years, and DWI -- second offense within 10 years. At 6:20 p.m. July 21, Morrow was arrested on Linwood Road in Le Roy. She was processed at Genesee County Jail then released on appearance tickets. She is due in Le Roy Town Court on Aug. 3. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Nicholas Chamoun, assisted by Deputy Kyle Krzemien.

Elizabeth Michelle Thompson, 31, of Monclair Avenue, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. She was arrested at 12:50 p.m. July 21. It is alleged that she stole $113.28 worth of merchandise from Walmart. She is accused of walking past all points of sale without paying for the items. She was procesed at Genesee County Jail, then released on an appearance ticket for Batavia Town Court Aug. 19. The case was handled by GC Sheriff's Deputy Chad Cummings.