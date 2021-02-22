Law and Order: Oakfield man accused of menacing and harassment

Jose Alfredo Cruz, 44, of South Pearl Street, Oakfield, is charged with second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment. At midnight on Feb. 20, Cruz was arrested after a domestic incident. It is alleged he menaced a person and made threats to harm himself. Cruz was arraigned virtually at Genesee County Jail on behalf of Town of Oakfield Court. He is due in GC court on April 5. The case was handled by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun, assisted by Deputy David Moore.

Rodney Lee Harmon Jr., 44, of Church Street, Elba, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. Harmon was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 after allegedly being found in possession of oxycodone hydrochloride when a probation officer visited his home. He was released with an appearance ticket and is due in Elba Town Court at a later date. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Travis DeMuth.

Tristan Michael Vaughn, 22, of Richley Road, Darien, is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- first offense; operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more -- first offense; unregistered motor vehicle; moving from lane unsafely. Vaughn was arrested at 6:27 p.m. Feb. 20 on Attica Road in Darien after his vehicle was located off the roadway. He was released with appearance tickets and is due in Darien Town Court on March 16. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale.