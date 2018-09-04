Law and Order: Oakfield man accused of violating order of protection at Oakfield Labor Daze on Monday

Mark David Jackett, 48, of Batavia Oakfield Townline Road, Oakfield, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt of court. At about 5:30 p.m. on Labor Day (Sept. 3), deputies responded to the Oakfield Labor Daze Festival on Main Street in the Village of Oakfield for a report of a violation of an order of protection. Following an investigation, Jackett was arrested for allegedly violating a court order of protection against a protected party. He is due in Oakfield Town Court on Sept. 10 to answer the charge. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Erik Andre.

Donald Oscar Summers Jr., 48, of Clinton Street, Buffalo, is charged with DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 percent or greater. On Sept. 3 following the investigation of a minor motor-vehicle accident on Alleghany Road in Darien, which led to the driver fleeing on foot, the defendant was arrested at 11:18 p.m. He was issued appearance tickets and is due in Town of Darien Court on Oct. 16. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Joshua Brabon, assisted by Mathew Clor.

Colton Douglas Chappius, 29, of South Main Street, Elba, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 on North Main Street in Elba after he allegedly violated an Orleans County Family Court Order of Protection directing him to refrain from offensive conduct. He is accused of refusing to return property and using loud and vulgar language during a custody exchange in the presence of protected persons. He was issued an appearance ticket for Elba Court and is due there Sept. 26. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Christopher Erion.

Christine Charlene McBride, 24, of Kenmore Avenue in Buffalo, is charged with petit larceny. Following a larceny-in-progress complaint from a business on Veterans Memorial Drive, McBride was arrested at 8:38 p.m. on Sept. 2. She allegedly stole $366.45 worth of merchandise by concealing it in plastic bags and passing all points of purchase without paying for the items. She is due in Town of Batavia Court on Sept. 17. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Deputy Kevin Forsyth.