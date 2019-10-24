Law and Order: Oakfield man accused of violating protection order, reckless driving while impaired by booze

Andrew J. Rock, 33, of Judge Road, Oakfield, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt -- with prior convictions, and second-degree aggravated harassment. Rock was arrested at 6:45 a.m. on Oct. 22 on North Spruce Street in Batavia. He is accused of violating a complete stay away order of protection by entering the protected party's residence. He has previously been convicted of violating orders of protection. Rock is in Genesee County Jail without bail and was due in Batavia City Court this morning (Oct. 24). The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Joshua Girvin, assisted by Officer Jason Ivison.

Andrew J. Rock, 33, of Judge Road, Oakfield, is charged with: driving while ability impaired by alcohol; reckless driving; failure to stop at stop sign; leaving the scene of a property damage accident; and speed not reasonable and prudent. Rock was arrested at 8:01 a.m. Oct. 22 on Evergreen Drive in Batavia. He allegedly left the scene of an unrelated incident and was subsequently involved in a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Evergreen Drive and Vine Street in the City of Batavia. He was allegedly found to be operating his vehicle while impaired by alcohol. Rock was processed, arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed without bail. He was due back in city court this morning (Oct. 24). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Mitchell Cowen, assisted by Officer Wesley Rissinger.

Janet M. Parris, 38, address not provided, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. She was arrested at 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 19 at an apartment on MacArthur Drive, Batavia, after a disturbance complaint. It is alleged that Parris encouraged two juveniles to engage in a physical fight. Parris was released on an appearance ticket for Oct. 29 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Sean Wilson, assisted by Officer Wesley Rissinger.

Kevin T. Kaminski, 31, of Shanks Road, Basom, is charged with third-degree bail jumping. He was arrested after turning himself in at Batavia City Court on an arrest warrant issued April 16. Kaminski was processed at Batavia Police Headquarters and arraigned in city court on Oct. 21. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in city court on Nov. 6. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Wesley Rissinger, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.