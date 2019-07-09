Law and Order: Oakfield teen accused of leaving accident, reporting car as stolen, giving false information

Kayla Michelle Yglesias, 19, of Fisher Road, Oakfield, is charged with: falsifying business records in the first degree; falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement in the third degree; operator leaving the scene of a property damage accident; moving from lane unsafely; unlicensed operator; and failure to report a property damage accident. At 8:50 p.m. on July 7, Yglesias was arrested after an investigation of an incident that occurred at 3:45 a.m. June 22 on Fisher Road in Oakfield. She was allegedly involved in a motor-vehicle accident in the Town of Oakfield and left the scene. She then reported the vehicle she was driving as stolen to Sheriff's deputies and falsified information on a supporting deposition. On July 3, deputies recovered the vehicle submerged in a body of water in the Town of Byron. Yglesias was issued appearance tickets and is due in Oakfield Town Court on July 29. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Erik Andre, assisted by Investigator Christopher Parker.

Adam Michael Kreutz, 30, of Franklin Street, Batavia, is charged with falsifying business records in the first degree. He was arrested at 9:50 p.m. on July 7 after an investigation of an incident that occurred at 3:45 a.m. on June 22 on Fisher Road in Oakfield. Kreutz allegedly falsified information on a supporting deposition taken by the GC Sheriff's Office to conceal another crime that was committed. He was arraigned in Oakfield Town Court and jailed without bail. He was due to return to Oakfield court on July 8. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Erik Andre, assisted by Investigator Christopher Parker.

Parker E. Payton, 20, of Pavilion, was arrested by the Wyoming County Sheriff's Office following a traffic stop on York Road in the Town of Pavilion. He is charged with: driving while ability impaired by drugs; reckless driving; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of alcohol by person under 21; possession of a fictitious driver’s license; and multiple other traffic infractions. Payton was observed driving on State Route 63 in the Town of Covington several feet into the oncoming lane while traffic was flowing in the opposite direction past his vehicle. Payton drove his vehicle onto Perry Road then turned on to York Road where deputies were able to conduct a traffic stop. Payton was found to be in underage and allegedly in possession of alcohol in plain view within his vehicle. A subsequent vehicle search found Payton to be in possession of marijuana inside a grinder, concentrated cannabis, and a forged NYS driver’s license. Payton also allegedly failed field sobriety testing and was taken into custody for DWAI Drugs. Payton was taken to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office where a Drug Recognition Expert performed a drug influence evaluation with Payton. Payton was found to be impaired by cannabis and unable to operate a vehicle safely. Payton was released to a sober third party and scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Covington Court on July 29.