Law and Order: Oakfield woman accused of grand larceny, petit larceny and identity theft

Debra Lynn Mattoon, 39, of Batavia-Oakfield Townline Road, Oakfield, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, petit larceny and third-degree identity theft. On Dec. 15, following the investigation into a larceny that occured in the City of Batavia at 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 3, Mattoon was arrested on the charges. She was arraigned in Batavia City Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. She is due back in city court on Dec. 21. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Kevin Forsyth.

Jacob Joseph Camerera, 27, of North Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of stolen property, 4th, after he was allegedly found in possession of a firearm at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 19 which had previously been reported stolen. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on Jan. 8. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Chad Minuto.

Joseph A. Ciociola Jr., 20, of Pembroke, was arrested at 9:56 a.m. on Dec. 5 by troopers out of SP Batavia and charged with: criminal possession of a weapon, 4th; unlawful possession of marijuana; and possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle; he was also cited with vehicle and traffic violations. Troopers stopped Ciociola on Akron Road in the Town of Pembroke for speeding. While interviewing Ciociola the odor of marijuana was allegedly present. During a probable-cause search of his vehicle, Ciociola was allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana, brass/metal knuckles, and two loaded and chambered firearms. Ciociola was issued appearance tickets and he is scheduled to appear before the Town of Pembroke Court later this month.

Sath Paul Dhanda, 38, of Clapsaddle Road, Bethany, is charged with two counts of criminal contempt in the first degree. He was arrested on Ellicott Street in Batavia at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 for allegedly violating an order of protection on two different occasions. He was arraigned and jailed without bail and was due in Batavia City Court on Dec. 13. The case was handled by Batavia PoliceOfficer Peter Flanagan, assisted by Sgt. Eric Bolles.

John Albert Snook, 30, of Oak Orchard Road, Albion, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt and unlawful possession of marijuana. At 2:20 a.m. on Dec. 15, Batavia police responded to a Jackson Street apartment for a 9-1-1 hangup call. While on scene, patrols discovered that Snook was on location in violation of a stay-away order of protection; he was also allegedly found to be in possession of marijuana. Snook was arraigned and jailed without bail and is due in Batavia City Court this afternoon (Dec. 17). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Peter Flanagan.