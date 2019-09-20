Law and Order: Oakfield woman suspected of drunk driving

Natalie Helen Brown, 25, of Weber Avenue, Oakfield, is charged with: Driving while intoxicated, with a BAC of .08 percent or more; DWI; insufficient stop lamp; speeding in a 55-mph zone; and moving from lane unsafely. Brown was arrested at 1:45 a.m. this morning (Sept. 20) on Route 63 in Alabama following a traffic stop. She was released on appearance tickets and is due in Alabama Town Court on Oct. 9. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Jordan Alejandro, assisted by Deputy Ryan Young.

Geoffrey Paul Jamele, 25, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, unlawful possession of marijuana, and having an obstructed driver's view. On Sept. 19 Jamele was arrested at 4:18 p.m. at Genesee Community College after a traffic stop on 1 College Road in the Town of Batavia. He allegedly possessed two THC oil cartridges (THC -- tetrahydrocannabinol -- is the principle psychoactive compound in marijuana.). He was issued an appearance ticket to be in Town of Batavia Court on Oct. 10. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Quackenbush, assisted by Deputy Mathew Clor.