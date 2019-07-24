Law and Order: Octogenarian accused of punching her roommate in the face

Marquerite A. Magee, 80, of North Street, Albion, is charged with second-degree harassment. She was arrested at 12:05 a.m. on July 20 on Bank Street in Batavia after allegedly punching her roommate in the face at the assisted living facility where she resides. Magee was issued an appearance ticket for July 30 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post, assisted by Officer Peter Flanagan.

Michael L. Valle, 38, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. He was arrested after allegedly punching a person in the face at 10:08 p.m. July 19 on Bank Street. He was issued an appearance ticket for July 23 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay, assisted by Officer Peter Post.

Brandon C. Dodd, of Highland Park, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Dodd was arrested after an incident at 12:51 a.m. on Pearl Street in Batavia in which he allegedly struck an individual in the face. He was issued an appearance ticket for July 30 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Peter Flanagan.

Bradley R. Jordan, 26, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment, and endangering the welfare of a child. At 3 p.m. on July 19 on East Main Street in Batavia it is alleged that Jordan struck a person who has an order of protection against him. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed without bail. He was due back in court today (July 24). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Bobby Lee Mobley, 34, of Watson Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested on the charges July 20 and jailed without bail following an investigation of an incident that occurred at 6:35 p.m. on July 19 on Maple Street in Batavia. He is accused of entering a residence of a person who had a stay away order of protection against him. He is due in Batavia City Court at a later date. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Stephen Quider, assisted by Sgt. Christopher Camp.

Tatiana Celeste Lugo, 24, no permanent address, Batavia, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt. Lugo was arrest at 12:46 a.m. on July 19 on North Spruce Street, Batavia, following the investigation into a violation of a court order. She was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed in lieu of $5,000 cash or bond. She was due back in city court today (July 24). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Kiha S. McNear, 21, of Walnut Street, Batavia, is charged with petit larceny. McNear was arrested July 14 on an arrest warrant out of Batavia City Court. It is alleged that McNear stole a bicycle at 11 p.m. on June 28 on Ellicott Street. He was arraigned in city court and put in jail in lieu of $1,000 cash or bond. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Duane K. Miller, 54, of Linwood Avenue, Warsaw, is charged with illegally inhaling toxic vapors in public places. He was arrested at 2:42 p.m. on July 22 in the 200 block of West Main Street in Batavia after he was allegedly located huffing an aerosol container in the parking of a local business. He was issued an appearance ticket for Batavia City Court and released. He is due in Batavia City Court on July 30 to answer the charge. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Marc Lawrence, assisted by Officer Jason Ivison.

Duane K. Miller, 54, of Linwood Avenue, Warsaw, is charged with illegal use of toxic vapors. He was arrested at 5:26 p.m. July 23 in the 4100 block of West Main Street Road in Batavia for allegedly huffing cans of air duster in the parking lot of a local business. He is due in Batavia City Court on July 30 to answer the charge. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Post.

Ronald D. Williams, 42, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with unlawfully growing cannabis and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was arrested at 8:45 p.m. on July 18 on Ellicott Street. It is alleged that Williams was growing marijuana plants on the roof of his residence. He was issued an appearance ticket for July 30 in Batavia City Court. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Christopher Lindsay.