Law and Order: Ohio man and passenger accused of possessing a stolen vehicle

Terry Eugene Gamble Jr., 25, of Onslow Drive, Columbus, Ohio, is charged with: criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree -- a vehicle (except a motorcycle); criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the second degree; operation of a motor vehicle by an unlicensed driver; criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree -- an ammunition feeding device. On May 18, Gamble was arrested on the charges. It is alleged that on South Main Street in Elba at 3:18 p.m. on May 12 that he operated a vehicle stolen out of Columbus, Ohio, and possessed a .556 magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds. He was arraigned virtually in Elba Town Court and jailed with $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. Gamble is due in Genesee County Court on June 9. A passenger in the vehicle, Abralee D. Maynard (no age or address provided) was also arrested for criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree -- a vehicle (except a motorcycle). Maynard was released with appearance tickets and is due in Elba Town Court on June 2.

Patrick Lyn Waite, 53, of Alexander Road, Alexander, is charged with disorderly conduct. At 11:51 p.m. on May 19, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies responded to 9746 Alexander Road in Alexander for a complaint of loud music. Following an investigation, Waite was arrested. It is alleged that he intentionally caused public inconvenience and annoyance by playing loud music after several phone call complaints from nearby residents were made to the county dispatch center. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Alexander Town Court on June 8. Deputy Zachary Hoy handled by case, assisted by Deputy David Moore.

Kyle John Gugel, 35, of Genesee Street, Le Roy, is charged with driving while intoxicated and refusal to take a breath test. At 1:52 a.m. on May 18, Genesee County Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on Clinton Street Road in the Town of Stafford for a vehicle speeding over 55 mph. Gugel was subsequently arrested and issued appearance tickets to be in Town of Stafford Court June 1. Deputy Zachary Hoy handled by case, assisted by Deputy Nicholas Chamoun.