Law and Order: One person charged with possessing controlled substances, another accused of DWI

Dain Ostertag Kilian, 36, of Saltval Road, Warsaw, is charged with: two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree; and inadequate exhaust/muffler system. At 12:28 a.m. on Sept. 27, Kilian was arrested on Clinton Street Road in Bergen following a traffic stop. After further investigation, it is alleged that Kilian possessed controlled substances. The defendant was released on appearance tickets and is due in Bergen Town Court on Oct. 9. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore.

Scott Patrick Bumbarger, 25, of South Lake Avenue, Bergen, is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- with a BAC of .08 percent or more; DWI; and having an uninspected motor vehicle. Bumbarger was arrested at 10:05 p.m. on Sept. 20 on Clinton Street Road in Bergen following a traffic stop for an uninspected vehicle. He was issued appearance tickets and is due in Bergen Town Court on Oct. 2. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy James Stack.