Law and Order: Pair accused of stealing a car and possibly other items, and possessing drugs

Kyle Allan Hawley, 29, of South Lake Street, Bergen, and Marissa A. Brennan, 26, of Townline Road, Byron, are both charged with: second-degree grand larceny, a felony; and four misdemeanors -- criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument, criminally using drug paraphernalia, and fourth-degree criminal mischief. In addition, Hawley alone is charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree. They were arrested in the early morning hours of July 11. They allegedly stole a vehicle on West Main Street Road in Batavia and were later observed in the Village of Bergen but left prior to the arrival of a Genesee County Sheriff's patrol. They were allegedly found in the Village of Churchville still inside the vehicle and in possession of drugs, paraphernalia and possibly other stolen items. They also reportedly did damage to the inside of the vehicle prior to it being recovered. The investigation is ongoing. Both defendants were arraigned in Town of Batavia Court on July 12 and then put in jail. Hawley's bail was set at $15,000 cash or bond; Brennan's bail was set at $10,000 cash or bond. They are due back in Batavia Town Court on July 22. The incident was investigated by deputies Kevin McCarthy and David Moore, assisted by Deputy Richard Schildwaster, Sgt. Michael Lute; the GC Drug Task Force, Investigator Chris Parker, Chief Deputy Joseph Graff, and members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Solomon Jason Wood, 40, of North Spruce Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree assault -- intentionally causing serious physical injury, and criminal contempt in the first degree -- violating an order of protection by having physical contact. Wood was arrested following a physical domestic altercation at 3 a.m. on July 9 on North Spruce Street. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and jailed in lieu of $10,000 cash or bond. He was due in city court July 11. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Marc Lawrence, assisted by Officer Matthew Wojtaszczyk.

Matthew Scott Eggleston, 29, of West State Street, Albion, is charged with: felony driving while ability impaired by drugs; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree; speeding in a 55 mph zone; and having an obstructed driver's view. At 1:38 p.m. on July 13, Eggleston was arrested on Quaker Hill Road in Elba. He was previously convicted of a DWI offense within the last 10 years. He was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and released under supervision of Genesee Justice. He is due in Elba Town Court on July 24. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Mathew Clor, assisted by Deputy Kevin Forsyth.

Jason Lee Johnson, 36, of Highland Park, Batavia, is charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, criminally using drug paraphernalia, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. At 12:47 a.m. on June 29, Batavia police responded to a drive-thru of a restaurant on East Main Street in Batavia where it was reported that a male was passed out at the wheel. Johnson was initially issued a traffic ticket for the DWAI-drugs charge due to his being transported to a local hospital for care. On July 3, Officer Stephen Cronmiller issued Johnson appearance tickets for the other related charges. He is due in Batavia City Court on July 17. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Mitchell Cowen.

Sabrena L. Randall, 43, of Maple Street, Batavia, is charged with: circumventing the required interlock device -- operating a vehicle without the device; aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree; unsafe backing of a vehicle; operation of a motor vehicle by an unlicensed driver; and petit larceny. Randall was arrested July 11 on an arrest warrant out of City of Batavia Court. The warrant and charges are in regards to a shoplifting incident that occurred on Dec. 3 at JCPenney in the mall. She was arraigned in city court and jailed on $250 bail. She was due back in court July 8. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Nicole McGinnis, assisted by Sgt. Dan Coffey.

Wesley Thigpen, 38, of Ellicott Street, Batavia, is charged with first-degree criminal contempt. He was arrested after allegedly making numerous phone calls at 7:38 p.m. July 7 to a person on West Main Street in Batavia who has a full stay away order of protection against him. He is due in Batavia City Court on Tuesday (July 16). The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Felicia DeGroot.

Coty Ray Read, 28, of South Hillcrest Drive, Albion, is charged with criminal trespass. At 9:22 a.m. on July 14 following the investigation of a suspicious condition complaint on Mill Pond Road in Byron, Read was arrested. He is accused of allegedly unlawfully entering and remaining in a residence without the owner's permission. He was released with an appearance ticker for Aug. 5 in Byron Town Court. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Rachel Diehl.