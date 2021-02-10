Law and order: Pair of arrests for grand larceny in welfare fraud cases

Corrine Elizabeth Navarra, 39, of Mill Street, Le Roy, is charged with third-degree grand larceny and third-degree welfare fraud. Navarra was arrested after an investigation by Department of Social Services Investigator Robert Riggi. It is alleged that starting on Jan. 17, 2020 she failed to report income while receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, which would have lowered her benefit. It is alleged that Navarra received $3,840 in benefits that she was not eligible for. She was arraigned in Genesee County Court on Feb. 10 and released on her own recognizance. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello.

Jason William Doohan, 37, of Jerome Place, Batavia is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree. Doohan was arrested after an investigation by Department of Social Services Investigator Robert Riggi. It is alleged that on March 1 of last year Doohan failed to report income he earned scrapping metal, which resulted in Doohan receiving $1,464 in public assistance benefits that he was not entitled to. The defendant is due in Batavia Town Court on March 1.