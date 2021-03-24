Law and Order: Pair of Batavia men arrested on felony drug charges

Anthony J. Welch aka "Science," 40, of East Main Street, Batavia, is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, a Class B felony, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, also a Class B felony. It is alleged that Welch sold a quantity of crack cocaine to an agent of the Genesee County Local Drug Task Force, comprised of officers from the GC Sheriff's Office and Batavia Police Department. Welch was taken into custody during a traffic stop on Clinton Street Road in the Town of Stafford (date and time not provided). He also had a bench warrant out of Genesee County Court for pending drug charges from last May. He was arraigned in county court, then released under supervision of Genesee Justice. The task force was assisted by uniformed deputies, a NYS officer from the Department of Environmental Conservation, and the DA's office.

Stephen Richard Hart, 34, of Cedar Street, Batavia, is charged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree -- with intent to sell; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree; speeding in excess of 55 mph. At 10:46 a.m. on March 21, Hart was arrested after a traffic stop on Route 33 in the Town of Bergen. It is alleged that he possessed one or more preparations of a narcotic drug with an aggregate weight of one-eighth ounce or more, with intent to sell it. He was arraigned in Bergen Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due in Genesee County Court on May 5. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Travis DeMuth.