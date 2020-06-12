Law and Order: Pair of Batavians arrested in Warsaw on drug charges

Kevin J. Jackson Jr., 30, and Briana S. Green, 23, both of Batavia, were arrested June 7 after a traffic stop was conducted on Route 19 in the Town of Warsaw by Wyoming County Sheriff's deputies. Jackson is charged with: driving while ability impaired by drugs; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree -- stimulant (methamphetamine) with intent to sell, two counts; and multiple vehicle and traffic violations. Upon speaking with Jackson, the operator of the vehicle deputies allege they observed signs of drug impairment. A roadside investigation was conducted, including field sobriety testing. A search of Jackson's vehicle allegedly found a quantity of meth, packaging material and drug paraphernalia. His passenger, Green, was charged with: criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree -- a stimulant (meth) with intent to sell; criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree; and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Jackson was arraigned in Town of Warsaw Court and released on his own recognizance. Green's disposition was not provided. Both are due in Town of Warsaw Court at a later date. The cases were handled by Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputy Bliss, assisted by Deputy Nowak.

James R. Tillery, 47, of Farwell Drive, Batavia, is charged with third-degree criminal tampering. He was arrested at 4:35 p.m. on June 4 for allegedly mowing a profane word (unspecified) into grass on city property on Farwell Drive. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Batavia City Court at 1 p.m. on July 21. The case was investigated by Batavia Police Officer Joshua Girvin, aasisted by Officer Austin Hedges.

Luis A. Ramos-Mercado, 35, of South Main Street, Batavia, is charged with: first-degree criminal contempt; third-degree assault; criminal obstruction of breathing; and endangering the welfare of a child. Ramos-Mercado was arrested following a domestic incident that occurred at 4:44 a.m. on June 6 outside a residence on Ellicott Avenue. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and put in jail. No bail information provided. He is due back in city court on July 7. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Jordan McGinnis, assisted by Officer Sean Wilson.

Shaleesa H. Woods, 29, of South Swan Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Woods was arrested after an altercation that stemmed from a domestic incident on South Swan Street at 6:04 p.m. June 2. It is alleged that Woods struck a female in the back of the head. She was issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on July 14, then released from custody. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Alec Roberts.

Jamie M. Cyr, 38, of Bank Street, Batavia, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was arrested on June 9 following the investigation of a domestic incident that occurred at 8:38 that evening at an apartment on Bank Street. Cyr is accused of stealing a person's cell phone during a domestic incident and damaging a door. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Samuel Freeman, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Erick Ruldolf Horning, 30, of Tracy Avenue, Batavia, is charged with second-degree harassment. Horning was arrested after on ongoing dispute between neighbors that occurred at 6:55 p.m. on June 8 on Tracy Avenue. He was issued a computer-generated computer ticket returnable to Batavia City Court on July 14. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Peter Flanagan, assisted by Officer Adam Tucker.

Thomas J. Wolcott, 36, of Hutchins Street, Batavia, is charged with second-degree criminal contempt following an investigation into a domestic incident. It is alleged that Wolcott violated an order of protection at 7:09 p.m. on June 8 on Central Avenue, Batavia. Wolcott was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Batavia City Court on July 14. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Samuel Freeman, assisted by Officer Christopher Lindsay.

Andre Lamar Roberts, 27, of Main Street, Alexander, is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief. On June 6, Roberts was arrested at the Speedway gas station and convenience store on West Main Street in Batavia following the investigation of a domestic incident that occurred June 2 on West Main Street. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and is due back there on July 16. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Arick Perkins, assisted by Officer Sean Wilson.

Shawna M. Purcel, 42, of Tracy Avenue, Batavia, is charged with second-degree contempt. Purcel was arrested on June 4 for violating an order of protection after she was allegedly found sitting outside her ex-boyfriend's residence. She was issued an appearance ticket to be in Batavia City Court on July 16, then released from custody. The case was handled by Batavia Police Officer Marc Lawrence, assisted by Officer Austin Hedges.