Law and Order: Pair of DWI arrests after accidents in Pembroke and Pavilion

Brent Joseph Graham, 32, of Sand Hill Road, Akron, is charged with: driving while intoxicated -- with two previous convictions within 10 years; aggravated DWI -- a BAC of .18 percent or more -- with two previous convictions within 10 years; aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree; reckless driving; failure to reduce speed under special hazard; operating a vehicle without an ingition interlock device as required; and operation in violation of restrictions. After a personal-injury accident on Main Road in the Town of Pembroke at 10:13 p.m. on Oct. 25, Graham was arrested. He was issued appearance tickets and is due back in Town of Pembroke Court on Jan. 21. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy Kyle Krzemien, assisted by Sgt. Jason Saile. They were also assisted by the New York State Police, City of Batavia Fire Department Special Operations Water Rescue Team, Mercy EMS, and Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments.

Alyssa Jade Garrett, 22, of North Street, Geneseo, is charged with: driving while intoxicated; operating a motor vehicle while having a BAC of .08 percent or more; and moving from lane unsafely. Garrett was arrested at 6:35 p.m. on Dec. 20 on Perry Road in the Town of Pavilion following a property-damage accident. She was released on appearance tickets and is due in Pavilion Town Court on Jan. 5. The case was handled by Genesee County Sheriff's Deputy David Moore, assisted by Sgt. Andrew Hale.